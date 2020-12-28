Death toll from avalanche in Hakkari province rises to 2

  • December 28 2020 14:35:00

Death toll from avalanche in Hakkari province rises to 2

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Death toll from avalanche in Hakkari province rises to 2

The body of another soldier trapped by the avalanche in southeastern Turkey was recovered on Dec. 28, raising the death toll from the incident to two.

The avalanche hit the site on Sunday while soldiers were working to clear snow off a road near a military base in the Şemdinli district of Hakkari province.

The local governorship said the body of the other soldier was found at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) during a search and rescue operation which was conducted with the support of a drone, rescue workers, commandos, and sniffer dogs.

“May Allah’s grace and mercy be upon our martyr. We extend our condolences to his grieving family, the Turkish Armed Forces and our noble nation," a statement by the governor’s office said.

The National Defense Ministry said on Sunday that two soldiers were trapped in the snow. One of the soldiers was rescued and taken to a local state hospital but he could not survive.

The National Defense Ministry also issued a statement, wishing Allah’s mercy upon the martyred soldier and sympathized with his family over their loss.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

    Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

  2. Cemetery plots for sale in Istanbul for $264,000 on black market

    Cemetery plots for sale in Istanbul for $264,000 on black market

  3. Chinese vaccine delivery to Turkey postponed '1-2 days'

    Chinese vaccine delivery to Turkey postponed '1-2 days'

  4. Turkey, Russia to review ties in key areas

    Turkey, Russia to review ties in key areas

  5. Missing children of Cyprus given final resting place after 46 years

    Missing children of Cyprus given final resting place after 46 years
Recommended
Turkey, protector of least developed countries: Turkish FM

Turkey, protector of least developed countries: Turkish FM
More than 40,000 people violate curfews, lockdowns in one week

More than 40,000 people violate curfews, lockdowns in one week
Turkey marks anniversary of Atatürk’s arrival in Ankara

Turkey marks anniversary of Atatürk’s arrival in Ankara
Turkey, Russia to review ties in key areas

Turkey, Russia to review ties in key areas
Four killed as minibus collides with truck in Hakkari

Four killed as minibus collides with truck in Hakkari
Ankara welcomes new Yemeni government

Ankara welcomes new Yemeni government
WORLD Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years for Wuhan virus reporting

Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years for Wuhan virus reporting

A Chinese citizen journalist was jailed for four years for her livestream reporting from Wuhan as the COVID-19 outbreak unfurled, her lawyer said on Dec. 28, almost a year after details of an "unknown viral pneumonia" surfaced in the central China city.
ECONOMY Turkey to raise minimum wage by 21.56% in 2021

Turkey to raise minimum wage by 21.56% in 2021

Turkey is raising its minimum wage by 21.56% as of Jan. 1, the country's family, labor and social services minister announced on Dec. 28. 
SPORTS Başakşehir salvage draw against 10-man Kasımpaşa

Başakşehir salvage draw against 10-man Kasımpaşa

Medipol Başakşehir drew 2-2 with Kasımpaşa on Dec. 27 in the Turkish Süper Lig.