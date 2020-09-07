Death penalty debate designed to pardon FETÖ members: CHP

  • September 07 2020 17:17:48

Death penalty debate designed to pardon FETÖ members: CHP

ANKARA
Death penalty debate designed to pardon FETÖ members: CHP

Recent statements from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) for calls to reinstate the death penalty is an effort to grant a “disguised amnesty” for the member of fugitive FETÖ members, Republican People’s Party (CHP) Spokesperson Faik Öztrak said on Sept. 7.

“The death penalty issue is brought up by the rulers of the country whenever the country is in trouble. This is either an effort to change the agenda or an effort to pardon FETÖ’s members who fled abroad,” he told reporters at a press conference.

Reinstating the death penalty will give ground to countries to reject Turkey’s extradition demands for FETÖ members and as a social democratic party, the CHP is against the death penalty, he said.

He recalled Turkey’s commitments to the European bodies and said reinstating the death penalty would mean the end of its relations with Europe.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli made a call on Sept.2 for reinstating the death penalty that would be a deterrent for some crimes.

In 2001, the Turkish Parliament abolished the death penalty for crimes, excluding those committed during times of war and related to terrorism. It was completely removed from the penal code in 2004.
There have been frequent calls by the AKP for capital punishment to be reinstated in the country, following its abolition in 2004 as part of reforms aimed at securing European Union membership, particularly after the failed July 2016 coup attempt.

MOST POPULAR

  1. First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

    First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

  2. Excavations in rock tombs to bare Göbeklitepe’s mystery

    Excavations in rock tombs to bare Göbeklitepe’s mystery

  3. Sharp rise in virus cases in Ankara under probe

    Sharp rise in virus cases in Ankara under probe

  4. EU should pursue a fair line on Med crisis: Erdoğan

    EU should pursue a fair line on Med crisis: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey seeks ways to reduce home prices

    Turkey seeks ways to reduce home prices
Recommended
CHP dissident İnce launches ‘Homeland Movement’ from Sivas

CHP dissident İnce launches ‘Homeland Movement’ from Sivas
CHP does not mull dismissal of Muharrem İnce: Kılıçdaroğlu

CHP does not mull dismissal of Muharrem İnce: Kılıçdaroğlu
Nationalist party leader calls for reinstating death penalty

Nationalist party leader calls for reinstating death penalty
Three people arrested in lawmaker assault

Three people arrested in lawmaker assault
Ankara Mayor Yavaş meets President Erdoğan, asks support for projects

Ankara Mayor Yavaş meets President Erdoğan, asks support for projects
Gov’t mulls to ban lawyers linked to terrorists

Gov’t mulls to ban lawyers linked to terrorists 
WORLD Saudi hands jail terms to 8 in final Khashoggi verdict

Saudi hands jail terms to 8 in final Khashoggi verdict

A Saudi court on Sept. 7 jailed eight defendants to between seven and 20 years over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, overturning five earlier death sentences.
ECONOMY The era of beating Turkey with economy is over: President

The era of beating Turkey with economy is over: President 

An era when other countries, which could not beat Turkey in diplomacy, defense and military fields, used the economy as a weapon against it, has ended, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sept. 7.

SPORTS Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Novak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the U.S. Open on Sept. 6 after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball in frustration during his last-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament.