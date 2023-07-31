Deadly shop raid in Esenyurt sparks outrage

ISTANBUL

Two of the four suspects have been arrested over a raid on a shop in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district in which two people were killed, the incident has sparked a significant public outcry when security camera footage spread on social media.

According to local media reports, Erzen and Özerbay families started collaborating on construction projects in Esenyurt and nearby areas. However, financial problems arose between the families, leading to a hostility last year.

It was also learned that the shop where the deadly raid took place was attacked once before about four months ago.

After engaging in an argument on social media the day before the attack, Tarık Özerbay arrived at the shop of Cantürk Erzen, along with his son Azat Özerbay, nephew Servet Özerbay, and brother Murat Özerbay.

At that time, Erzen's sons, Yunus Emre Erzen, 24, Yusuf Erzen, 21, and their friend Batuhan Bayındır, 20, were at the shop.

As a result of the armed attack, Yunus Emre Erzen and Bayındır lost their lives, while Yusuf Erzen was taken to the hospital for treatment.

With the dissemination of the incident's camera footage, the attack was widely covered in the media, shedding light on the increasing crime incidents in the Esenyurt district.

Due to the murder at the shop and rising crime incidents, the Istanbul police conducted a public order inspection late on July 30. During the inspections, 16 unlicensed weapons were seized, and 86 individuals with arrest warrants were apprehended.