De Niro confirms 1995 Istanbul police raid rumor

De Niro confirms 1995 Istanbul police raid rumor

ISTANBUL
De Niro confirms 1995 Istanbul police raid rumor

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro confirmed he joined Turkish police officers on nightclub raids in Istanbul in 1995 while researching a film script.

Speaking to Cem Başak from the platform “Filme Gitmeden Önce” (Before Going to the Movies) alongside co-star Adam Scott, De Niro verified long-standing rumors he accompanied public order units during early morning inspections 31 years ago.

“I went out with them but I didn’t do ID checks. I did nothing, I was just observing. That news is true,” he said.

The actor explained he was researching a project with a scriptwriter at the time. Local acquaintances facilitated the ride-along as police forces conducted raids across several venues. Scott expressed surprise during the interview, joking about the prospect of De Niro checking identification cards in a club line.

Journalist Burak Ersemiz first brought the incident to public attention in a 2017 archive article. Ersemiz wrote the event coincided with the period the Istanbul Police Department relocated its central operations to a new headquarters campus on Vatan Avenue.

Ersemiz encountered the actor by chance inside the office of then-Interpol Branch Director Mehmet Başar. Başar befriended De Niro during a previous U.S. assignment, later inviting him to observe Turkish police operational reflexes firsthand. The journalist held the story that night at the police chief’s direct request, keeping the actor’s patrol a secret for decades.

The Vatan Avenue complex remains the primary command center for security operations in Türkiye’s largest metropolis, managing a vast network of public order and anti-smuggling branches. Cross-border police coordination through Interpol channels frequently involves international observers, though hosting a prominent Hollywood actor during live street-level raids marks a highly unusual entry in the department’s extensive history.

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