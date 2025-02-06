David Beckham visits Türkiye for campaign

ISTANBUL
Football legend David Beckham recently visited Türkiye to participate in an advertising campaign. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, known for his influence in both sports and fashion, has been selected as the face of a brand, creating a wave of excitement among fans in the country.

While in Istanbul, Beckham met with the players of the Beşiktaş Women’s Football Team. He shared memorable moments from this visit on his social media, where he also interacted with the players, signing autographs and posing for photos.

Beckham was also seen on Istanbul’s İstiklal Avenue, where he was met with enthusiasm from fans. Many rushed to take selfies with the football icon, leading to what was described as a “selfie frenzy” on social media. Videos of Beckham interacting with locals quickly went viral.

Beckham was announced as the new global ambassador for an underwear line. The campaign was shot by renowned Turkish photographer Mert Alaş, who has previously worked with international celebrities.

