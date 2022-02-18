Data show pet trends among Turks

Data show pet trends among Turks

There are 1.2 million dogs and 4.1 million cats in Turkey, according to the data of the European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF), as the pandemic has caused a boom in the tendency to own pets among Turkish people.

Observing a similar rise, petlebi.com, an online portal that sells pet products, shared Turkey’s 2021 pet trends based on sales statistics.

According to the data, the residents of the northwestern province of Bursa were mostly puppy adopters, while the locals in the Mediterranean province of Antalya mostly adopted old dogs.

Kitten adoption was mostly seen in the southern province of Adana, while old cat adoptions were mostly seen in the Aegean province of İzmir.

When the size of the size of dog breeds was taken into consideration, it was seen that the average of dog breeds in Turkey consisted of 52 percent small breeds, 29 percent medium breeds and 19 percent large breeds.

Yorkshire Terrier, Chihuahua, Cocker and Shih Tzu are at the top of the most preferred dog breeds in Turkey, according to the data.

The most used names in pets registered in 2021 also showed last year’s favorite cat and dog names.

While Tarçın (Cinnamon), Hera and Şila shared the first three in dog names, they were followed by names such as Ares, Pablo, Maya and Pasha (General). Mia, Pamuk (Cotton), Duman (Smoke), Tarçın (Cinnamon) and Badem (Almond) were the most popular cat names.

