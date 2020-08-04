Dark Church’s frescoes take visitors to journey in history

  • August 04 2020 11:03:42

Dark Church’s frescoes take visitors to journey in history

NEVŞEHİR
Dark Church’s frescoes take visitors to journey in history

The historical Dark Church in Cappadocia takes its visitors to the depths of history thanks to its frescoes that have been well-preserved for centuries.

Located inside the Göreme Open Air Museum, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the Dark Church stands out with its historical frescoes that resist time and maintain their colors due to the fact that it receives very little light from a small window in the narthex section.

The church is one of the rare faith centers where some events mentioned in the Torah are also depicted in the frescoes (mural paintings made of molten metal in lime water).

The frescoes depict the hiding of Virgin Mary, the birth of Jesus, the journey to Bethlehem, baptism, the raising of Lazarus, entry into Jerusalem, the Last Supper, betrayal, the crucifixion of Jesus, the assignment of the apostles, the ascension of Jesus, the hospitality of Prophet Ibrahim and the burning of three Jews.

The church is made up of a central dome, four columns, and three axes and is accessed through a curved staircase carved into rocks.

Dark Church’s frescoes take visitors to journey in history

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has banned visitors from taking photographs inside the church due to the damage flashes cause on the masterpieces.

Carbon dioxide and body sweat pose great risk to the frescoes too, which prompted authorities to restrict the number of visitors to the church. Only 15 visitors are allowed in at the same time.

Visitors are allowed to tour the church for only three minutes and are required to pay a fee on top of the entrance fee for the Göreme Open Air Museum before entering.

Tour guide Murat Dinç told Anadolu Agency that the Dark Church is one of the important places in terms of Christian faith.

“The frescoes in the Dark Church lead visitors to the past,” he said.

“There are many historical churches in the area, but the church whose frescoes are best preserved is the Dark Church. Many scenes from the birth of the Prophet Jesus to the crucifixion are pictured here. Dark Church for the Göreme Open Air Museum is what Harem is for the Topkapı Palace.”

Dark Church’s frescoes take visitors to journey in history

Tour operator Ahmet Kılınç noted that the Dark Church was not known of until 1985 when the region was opened to tourism.

“The area where the Göreme Open Air Museum is located was used as a monastery to train clergy in the 7th-12th centuries,” he said. “This is a very important center in terms of faith tourism.”

Dark Church, which was built at the end of the 11th century into a rock, was closed to visitors in 1987. It reopened after an eight-year restoration process carried out by Turkish, French, Italian and Polish restorers.

Turkey, Nevşehir,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Thousands flock to Turkey’s beaches despite virus concerns

    Thousands flock to Turkey’s beaches despite virus concerns

  2. Reopening process of Varosha 'on right track,' says Turkish Cypriot FM

    Reopening process of Varosha 'on right track,' says Turkish Cypriot FM

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. The new normal proves challenging for Turkey

    The new normal proves challenging for Turkey

  5. Turkey slams US over oil deal with YPG in Syria

    Turkey slams US over oil deal with YPG in Syria
Recommended
Pizza restaurant launches Spains first virtual waiter app

Pizza restaurant launches Spain's first virtual waiter app
Reporter sues Golden Globes organization over member rules

Reporter sues Golden Globes organization over member rules
Local man engraves Hittite figures to stones

Local man engraves Hittite figures to stones
Japans ninja arts hold key to survival, says first winner of graduate degree

Japan's ninja arts hold key to survival, says first winner of graduate degree
100th Salzburg festival kicks off under virus restrictions

100th Salzburg festival kicks off under virus restrictions
Pandemic spoils party for Ibizas legendary nightlife

Pandemic spoils party for Ibiza's legendary nightlife
WORLD Spains former king leaving country amid financial scandal

Spain's former king leaving country amid financial scandal

Spain's former monarch, Juan Carlos I, is leaving Spain to live in another, unspecified, country amid a financial scandal, according to a letter published on the royal family's website on Aug. 3.
ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing PMI at over 9-year high

Turkey's manufacturing PMI at over 9-year high

Turkey's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector in July rose to its highest level since February 2011, according to a closely-watched business survey on Aug. 4.
SPORTS Başakşehir continues Europa League campaign

Başakşehir continues Europa League campaign

Istanbul club Başakşehir travels to Denmark on Aug. 5 to play Copenhagen in the second leg of a delayed Europa League round of 16 tie.