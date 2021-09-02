Dangerous stunts by two Turkish influencers stir controversy

  • September 02 2021 07:00:00

Dangerous stunts by two Turkish influencers stir controversy

ISTANBUL
Dangerous stunts by two Turkish influencers stir controversy

In a bid to get more likes on their social media accounts, two Turkish influencers performed extraordinary stunts in which one was buried alive for six hours in a specially designed coffin while the other jumped off a bridge to land on a flybridge.

The stunt performed by 25-year-old YouTuber Yunus Emre Özer received mixed reactions, stirring a debate over the extent social media influencers can go to for getting likes.

Özer, who previously jumped on a moving bus and a metro bus from bridges, jumped on a floating flybridge from Istanbul’s iconic Galata Bridge on Aug. 31.

According to the footage broadcasted on YouTube, the influencer first climbed up the fences of the bridge and then suddenly jumped off of it.

People on the bridge, who did not see a boat passing by, watched him in panic, thinking that he committed suicide.

Özer angered bystanders after waving to them while laughing on the top of the flybridge.

In the footage, an official from the boat is seen opening the boat’s roof’s security window to understand what was going on, shouting at the YouTube in anger.

The second influencer was Muhammed Bahçecik, known for “divine videos.”

The YouTuber was buried alive in a rural region in Istanbul’s Tuzla district with a special coffin made of glass.

He stayed for six hours in the glass coffin, which had a pipe out on the ground, helping him get oxygen down the soil.

“I paid 20,000 Turkish Liras [$2400] for this special coffin to ensure my security,” he said.

Firstly, a hole the size of the coffin was dug in front of the cameras. Then Bahçecik got inside the coffin with cameras, which took shots of him underground, and an oxygen tube.

Due to the funeral scenario, a man prayed for “the soul” of the influencer, and a headstone with his name was erected. During the video shoot, health experts and an ambulance waited near the burial site.

“I did not panic. I understood the value of living with this experience. I am fine. I am just cold,” he said to the cameras just after coming out of “his grave.”

Social media users stormed both influencers with comments, such as, “What else are you going to do more to get likes,” “This one happened, too,” and “Things go from bad to worse.”

Turkey,

TURKEY Celebrities join campaign urging Turks to get vaccinated

Celebrities join campaign urging Turks to get vaccinated
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Turkish bellboy inherits $275,000 left by British holidaymaker’

    ‘Turkish bellboy inherits $275,000 left by British holidaymaker’

  2. British tourist leaves inheritance to hotel staff in Kuşadası

    British tourist leaves inheritance to hotel staff in Kuşadası

  3. Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

    Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

  4. New cases among children on rise: Expert

    New cases among children on rise: Expert

  5. Turkey says it cannot handle new wave of migration

    Turkey says it cannot handle new wave of migration
Recommended
Celebrities join campaign urging Turks to get vaccinated

Celebrities join campaign urging Turks to get vaccinated
Election threshold to be 7 pct: MHP’s Bahçeli

Election threshold to be 7 pct: MHP’s Bahçeli
Turkey to buy five firefighting planes: Minister

Turkey to buy five firefighting planes: Minister
Turkey rescues 172 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

Turkey rescues 172 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea
Turkish, Uzbek presidents discuss regional issues

Turkish, Uzbek presidents discuss regional issues
AKP to publicize new charter draft by early 2022, says Erdoğan

AKP to publicize new charter draft by early 2022, says Erdoğan
Turkey says it cannot handle new wave of migration

Turkey says it cannot handle new wave of migration
WORLD Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout

Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout

The Taliban on Sept. 1 paraded some of the military hardware they captured during their takeover of Afghanistan, as a team from Qatar landed at the trashed airport in Kabul - a first step towards getting the facility back up and running as a lifeline for aid.

ECONOMY Turkeys exports reach all-time high August figure

Turkey's exports reach all-time high August figure

Turkey's exports hit an all-time high August figure with $18.9 billion, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş announced on Sept. 2.

SPORTS Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Turkish women’s national team won against Poland on Aug. 31 to advance to the Final Four of the 2021 Women’s European Volleyball Championship.