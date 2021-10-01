Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

  October 01 2021

ISTANBUL
A debate has been triggered over reports that a Turkish doctor is being investigated after footage of her showing her dancing on a morning show went viral on social media.

Banu Küçükpolat, a cardiovascular surgeon, participated in a morning show hosted by Seda Sayan, a pop singer and a TV host.

However, unlike her colleagues, Küçükpolat attracted the attention of the audience with her lithe dance figures accompanied by Romani music.

Soon after, a video featuring these moments went viral on social media, triggering a debate about whether a health care professional should use her title in a non-professional context.

When the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) demanded that an investigation be initiated against Küçükpolat, the course of the debate evolved towards the inviolability of private life, further inflaming the inconclusive discussion.

After the reactions of some social media users and public figures, TTB has issued a new statement stating that it was a procedural practice to make such a move on receiving a complaint.

