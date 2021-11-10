Daily News at your door with Getir

You may order your copy of the Hürriyet Daily News via Getir
Sixteen Ethiopian staff working for the United Nations were in detention on Nov. 9 after government raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans, U.N. and humanitarian sources said, as foreign envoys scrambled to end the country’s year-long war.
Turkey will soon announce a significant natural gas discovery in the Black Sea, the country’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Nov. 9.
Fenerbahçe managed to get a 2-2 draw against Yukatel Kayserispor with a last minute goal in the Turkish Süper Lig week 12 game on Nov. 7.