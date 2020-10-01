Daily horoscopes bunch of lies, confesses famous Turkish astrologist

ISTANBUL

An astrologer, Dinçer Güner, who became a prominent figure in Turkey after predicting 2020’s coronavirus pandemic late 2019, has said that daily horoscopes were a “bunch of lies,” shocking all his followers.



“Daily horoscopes are a bunch of lies. I write them too… Because the system wants me to,” said Güner in an interview with private broadcaster CNN Türk on late Sept. 29.



He did not specify what or who he exactly meant when referring to the “system.”



The celebrity astrologist has been writing columns about horoscopes in a Turkish daily since March 2015.



When asked about having predicted the beginning of a pandemic and whether he expected the outbreak to end by July, Güner said, “Maybe the virus did not end, but the perception of the people about the outbreak ended in July.”



He also predicted U.S. President Donald Trump, currently re-running for presidency, would be ousted.



“Trump will fall, he will leave power. The West will lose power, so the East will gain. The U.S. will lose some of its soil in 2021.”