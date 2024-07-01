Daily gas production at Sakarya field reaches 5.5 million cubic meters

ISTANBUL

The daily natural gas production from the Sakarya field in the Black Sea has reached 5.5 million cubic meters, according to Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

The daily output in this field is expected to climb to 6 million cubic meters in August, Bayraktar said in an interview with private broadcaster Kanal 7.

“We aim for achieving 10 million [cubic meters of production] at the start of 2025,” the minister added.

Türkiye’s daily natural gas consumption is around 130 million cubic meters, according to Bayraktar.

Gas production from the Sakarya field will continue until 2050, he said, noting that they are receiving requests for forming partnerships in the fields in the Black Sea.

Daily power demand in Türkiye is 1 billion kilowatts per hour, Bayraktar said, adding that the country imports 67 percent of its energy needs.

Türkiye spent $96.5 billion on energy imports in 2022 and another $70 billion last year, according to the minister.

“We have a policy target where we use the domestic and renewable potential at the maximum level.”

Türkiye, which has huge potential in wind and solar energy, aims to create 5,000 MW of installed capacity each year, Bayraktar said.

There are plans to develop offshore wind farms, he added, noting that the coastal lines along the Aegean Sea appear to be the most suitable locations for such wind farms.

Over the next 12 years, including the hydropower plants, the share of renewables in installed capacity will increase to 65 percent, Bayraktar said.

He also said that the daily oil production from 41 wells in the Gabar region has exceeded 45,000 barrels and the aim is to boost the output to 100,000 barrels.

Türkiye is exploring oil and natural gas in other countries as well with partnerships, including Azerbaijan and northern Iraq, the minister added.

Türkiye’s daily output, including domestic and international production, is around 250,000 barrels, said Bayraktar.