Daday becomes Türkiye's latest Cittaslow gem

Daday becomes Türkiye's latest Cittaslow gem

KASTAMONU
Daday becomes Türkiyes latest Cittaslow gem

Daday, a town in the Northern province of Kastamonu in Türkiye, has been designated as the country's 25th "Cittaslow" city.

The initiative, spearheaded by Daday's Mayor Hasan Fehmi Taş and supported by the Northern Anatolia Development Agency, began nearly two years ago with an application to join the "Cittaslow Türkiye" network. Daday underwent scrutiny in 72 different areas, including air quality, sewage systems, literacy rates and urban planning dynamics.

These efforts culminated with the announcement of Daday as Türkiye's 25th Cittaslow city during the International Cittaslow Coordination Committee meeting in Damme, Belgium, on March 23. Mayor Hasan Fehmi Taş expressed optimism about the impact of Cittaslow membership, emphasizing that it would greatly contribute to Daday and lead to significant momentum in terms of tourism.

The ceremony held in Damme also honored Safranbolu, a district in the Northern province of Karabük, as one of the Cittaslow cities. Highlighting the city's unique status as Türkiye's sole UNESCO World Heritage site on a municipal scale, Safranbolu's Mayor Elif Köse said that the target audience is European tourists who appreciate cultural tourism.

The Cittaslow Union welcomes cities with populations below 50,000, aiming to foster healthy city development while preserving local character and uniqueness for a better living environment.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

    Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

  2. Feds search Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe

    Feds search Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe

  3. Cultural Road Festival program launched

    Cultural Road Festival program launched

  4. Madonna to end 'Celebration' tour with free Copacabana show

    Madonna to end 'Celebration' tour with free Copacabana show

  5. Rent and home prices decline in real terms across Türkiye

    Rent and home prices decline in real terms across Türkiye
Recommended
Tour of Türkiye cycling race to kick off in April

Tour of Türkiye cycling race to kick off in April
Transport services nearing full capacity for Eid al-Fitr holiday

Transport services nearing full capacity for Eid al-Fitr holiday
Traffic accident kills 6 in Hatay

Traffic accident kills 6 in Hatay
Unique bond between stork, man grabs NY Times’ attention

Unique bond between stork, man grabs NY Times’ attention
Internet cafes running out of business amid soaring costs

Internet cafes running out of business amid soaring costs
Turkish landmarks go dark for Earth Hour

Turkish landmarks go dark for Earth Hour
WORLD Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said early Wednesday that 66 people had been killed overnight, including three killed in Israeli air strikes in and around Rafah.
ECONOMY Rent and home prices decline in real terms across Türkiye

Rent and home prices decline in real terms across Türkiye

In real terms, adjusted to inflation, rent and home prices declined in February compared to January across Türkiye and the country’s three largest cities, according to a report from Istanbul-based Bahçeşehir University’s Economic and Social Research Center (BETAM).
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿