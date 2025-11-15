Cyprus solution lies in coexistence of two states on island: FM Fidan

Cyprus solution lies in coexistence of two states on island: FM Fidan

ANKARA
Cyprus solution lies in coexistence of two states on island: FM Fidan

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a message marking the 42nd anniversary of the Turkish Cyprus that the solution to the Cyprus issue passes through the coexistence of two states on the island.

In a post on his social media account, Fidan congratulated the Turkish Cyprus on its anniversary.

"The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, established by Turkish Cypriots through great sacrifices and struggles, celebrates its 42nd anniversary," he said.

"A fair, lasting and sustainable solution to the Cyprus issue, based on the realities on the island, can only be achieved by affirming the inherent rights of the Turkish Cypriot people, who are equal owners of the island, to sovereign equality and equal international status," Fidan added.

"The solution lies in the coexistence of the two states on the island. As the motherland and guarantor, Türkiye will always maintain unbreakable bonds with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and continue to stand by it," he stated.

