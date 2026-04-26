Cycling giants set off from Aegean as Presidential Tour of Türkiye begins

İZMİR

The 61st edition of the Presidential Tour of Türkiye has begun from the Aegean coastal town of Çeşme’s windswept shores to the heart of the capital Ankara, bringing world-class cycling and Türkiye’s scenic landscapes into global focus.

Recognized as Türkiye’s only race in the prestigious UCI ProSeries category, the eight-day event brings together top international riders and teams across a total distance of 1,133 kilometers.

Organized under the auspices of the Presidency, the race features 23 teams and 161 cyclists from 27 countries.

Throughout the event, competitors will ride through five cities, more than 20 districts and over 60 settlements along the route from the Aegean coast to the Turkish capital.

The opening stage on April 26 began at the historic Çeşme Castle and ended at Selçuk Castle in the western province of İzmir, marking the first leg of eight stages that will unfold throughout the week.

The tour will move through Aydın, Marmaris, Fethiye and Patara before heading to Kemer and Antalya, finally culminating in the grand finale in Ankara on May 3.

Over the years, the tour has seen dominant performances from riders such as Germany’s Andre Greipel and Britain’s Mark Cavendish, who share the record for most stage wins with 11 each, followed by Ireland’s Sam Bennett and Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen.

Alongside leading international teams, several Turkish squads are also competing in the race.

First held in 1963 as the “Marmara Tour,” the event gained international status in 1965 and has been organized under presidential auspices since 1966.

Over the decades, it has played a key role in the development of cycling in Türkiye and has steadily risen through international ranks.

Beyond competition, the tour doubles as a global showcase of Türkiye’s natural and cultural heritage.

The route passes through iconic locations such as the Gökova Bay, Datça Peninsula, Ölüdeniz and ancient city of Patara.

Riders will also pass landmarks, including Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, during the final stage in the capital.