Customer to sue restaurant for lost iPhone after dock collapsed

Özge Eğrikar - ISTANBUL
A customer who fell into the sea and lost his iPhone as a restaurant’s dock collapsed four months ago has filed a lawsuit against the restaurant for 28,500 Turkish liras to claim the cost of his phone.

The illegally built dock of the restaurant on Arnavutköy Street in Istanbul collapsed on the evening of Dec. 23, 2022, as 14 customers fell into the sea.

According to the lawsuit filed, one of the customers, Buğra K., lost some of his belongings, including his mobile phone, as he fell into the sea. The customer received a report that he was injured in the incident and filed a complaint against the venue.

Buğra K. initiated execution proceedings against the restaurant operators in order to recover 28,427 liras, the cost of the lost mobile phone.

However, the execution decision was stopped on the grounds that the restaurant objected. Buğra K. then filed a lawsuit through his lawyer. The petition submitted to the court included that the complainant lost his iPhone 13 128 GB model, accessories, one of his shoes and headphones, while his clothes were also damaged.

The complainant and his lawyer requested the cancellation of the objection of the restaurant to the unfair and unlawful debt of 28,427 liras and the continuation of the proceedings with 20 percent compensation for denial of execution.

