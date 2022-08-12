Current account gap at $3.5 billion

  • August 12 2022 07:00:00

Current account gap at $3.5 billion

ANKARA
Current account gap at $3.5 billion

Türkiye’s current account deficit was $3.46 billion in June, rising by $2.27 billion from a year ago, according to the Central Bank.

“In this development, the good’s deficit, which increased $4.8 billion to $6.43 billion, was effective despite the fact that the inflows from the services item rose to $4 billion, increasing by $2.5 billion and outflows from the primary income fell down to $946 million, decreasing by $105 million compared to the same month of the previous year,” the bank said.

Gold and energy excluded current account indicated $4.3 million surplus against the surplus of $1.9 billion in the same month of the previous year, it added.

Under services, travel item recorded a net inflow of $2.73 billion, increasing by $1.7 billion compared to the same month of the previous year.

Direct investment recorded net inflow of $950 million.

“Portfolio investment recorded a net outflow of $1.6 billion. Non-residents’ transactions on equity securities and government domestic debt securities recorded net sales of $509 million and $218 million, respectively.”

Official reserves also recorded net outflow of $1.96 billion, the bank said.

In the first half of 2022, the current account deficit amounted to $32.4 billion, increasing from $13.3 billion from a year ago.

The trade gap widened from $13.4 billion in January-June 2021 to $40.96 billion in the same period this year with imports climbing from $117 billion to $167 billion. Exports increased from $104 billion to $126 billion.

Turkish, Economy,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye contributes efforts for solution in Syria: MFA

Türkiye contributes efforts for solution in Syria: MFA
MOST POPULAR

  1. Singapore trims 2022 growth forecast

    Singapore trims 2022 growth forecast

  2. Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

    Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

  3. Turkish experts warn against anti-vaxxer claims

    Turkish experts warn against anti-vaxxer claims

  4. Finland, Sweden, Türkiye to meet soon for NATO bid: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Finland, Sweden, Türkiye to meet soon for NATO bid: FM Çavuşoğlu

  5. UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant

    UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant
Recommended
Siemens posts loss as energy spin-off struggles

Siemens posts loss as energy spin-off struggles
Singapore trims 2022 growth forecast

Singapore trims 2022 growth forecast
Gov’t to impose restrictions on car sales

Gov’t to impose restrictions on car sales
Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half
Türkiye to light first gas flare on land from Black Sea in March 2023: Minister

Türkiye to light first gas flare on land from Black Sea in March 2023: Minister
Russia wants more flights to Türkiye

Russia wants more flights to Türkiye
WORLD Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Former President Donald Trump called late Thursday for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate, hours after the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the “substantial public interest in this matter.”

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

Turkish Airlines has posted a net income of $737 million in the first half of 2022 with revenues in the second quarter exceeding the levels in 2019.
SPORTS 5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

The fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, hosting some 4,200 international athletes coming to the Central Anatolian province, has started in Konya, while the Turkish team has bagged 40 medals.