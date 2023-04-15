Cunda Island declared ‘strictly protected area’

ANKARA

Cunda Island, a natural protected area, has been declared as a “sensitive area to be strictly protected” after reevaluation of its status, according to the decision published in the Official Gazette on April 13.

The “sensitive areas to be strictly protected” are defined as regions that contain species, habitats and ecosystems of national and international importance, contribute to the ecosystem, have a high risk of degradation and destruction as a result of human activities, and whose vegetation, topography and silhouette should be protected and transferred to future generations.

According to the Resolution on the Conditions for the Protection and Utilization of Natural Protected Areas, mining activities cannot be carried out in these areas.

Stone, soil, or sand cannot be taken and soil, garbage, industrial waste and similar materials cannot be dumped.

Although there is a strict construction ban in these areas, if there is public interest, wastewater, drinking water, natural gas, electricity and communication lines can be built, provided that the road route is used if necessary.

Cunda Island is a famous tourist destination located in the Gulf of Ayvalık in western Türkiye and is a part of the Ayvalık district. The old name of the historical island in the Aegean Sea is Alibey Island.