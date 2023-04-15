Cunda Island declared ‘strictly protected area’

Cunda Island declared ‘strictly protected area’

ANKARA
Cunda Island declared ‘strictly protected area’

Cunda Island, a natural protected area, has been declared as a “sensitive area to be strictly protected” after reevaluation of its status, according to the decision published in the Official Gazette on April 13.

The “sensitive areas to be strictly protected” are defined as regions that contain species, habitats and ecosystems of national and international importance, contribute to the ecosystem, have a high risk of degradation and destruction as a result of human activities, and whose vegetation, topography and silhouette should be protected and transferred to future generations.

According to the Resolution on the Conditions for the Protection and Utilization of Natural Protected Areas, mining activities cannot be carried out in these areas.

Stone, soil, or sand cannot be taken and soil, garbage, industrial waste and similar materials cannot be dumped.

Although there is a strict construction ban in these areas, if there is public interest, wastewater, drinking water, natural gas, electricity and communication lines can be built, provided that the road route is used if necessary.

Cunda Island is a famous tourist destination located in the Gulf of Ayvalık in western Türkiye and is a part of the Ayvalık district. The old name of the historical island in the Aegean Sea is Alibey Island.

cunda island,

WORLD Sudans army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared

Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared

    Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared

  2. Erdoğan calls for new constitution embracing all people

    Erdoğan calls for new constitution embracing all people

  3. Airman charged as US vows to send message over documents leak

    Airman charged as US vows to send message over documents leak

  4. Russian strike kills nine, including toddler, in eastern Ukraine

    Russian strike kills nine, including toddler, in eastern Ukraine

  5. Türkiye launches 1st indigenous observation satellite IMECE

    Türkiye launches 1st indigenous observation satellite IMECE
Recommended
Erdoğan calls for new constitution embracing all people

Erdoğan calls for new constitution embracing all people
Türkiye launches 1st indigenous observation satellite IMECE

Türkiye launches 1st indigenous observation satellite IMECE
Human rights institution fines those rejecting ‘single tenants’

Human rights institution fines those rejecting ‘single tenants’
Tax deduction of 90 mln liras from YouTubers

Tax deduction of 90 mln liras from YouTubers
Project launched for returning smuggled artifacts to Türkiye

Project launched for returning smuggled artifacts to Türkiye
MPs call for blood donation to Red Crescent

MPs call for blood donation to Red Crescent
WORLD Sudans army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared

Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared

Fierce clashes between Sudan’s military and the country’s powerful paramilitary force erupted Saturday in the capital and elsewhere in the African nation, raising fears of a wider conflict in the chaos-stricken country.
ECONOMY Passenger traffic at airports rises 32 percent in first quarter: Data

Passenger traffic at airports rises 32 percent in first quarter: Data

Türkiye’s airports served nearly 39 million passengers in the January-March period, up by 31.7 percent in the same period of 2022, data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) have shown.
SPORTS Türkiye bids to host Euro 2028 or 2032

Türkiye bids to host Euro 2028 or 2032

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has submitted a final bid to UEFA to host the 2028 or 2032 editions of the European Football Championships.