Cultural heritage inventory records in Turkey rose to 294

  • December 17 2020 07:00:00

Cultural heritage inventory records in Turkey rose to 294

ANKARA
Cultural heritage inventory records in Turkey rose to 294

Some 180 cultural and artistic values in a wide range from Turkish culinary culture to traditional arts have been added to Turkey’s national inventory of the intangible cultural heritage, raising the count to 294.

Records of 1,249 local and sub-elements were made and included in the national inventory system and the items decided were increased to 294 within the scope of a study, which aims to serve as a guide for the heritage determination commissions in Turkey’s 81 provinces.

The purpose of the study is to rapidly increase the number of items in the national inventory and the number of registrations in the provinces in a short time.

The national inventory will be published on the ministry’s website.

Turkey is one of the top five among the 178 countries party to the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage to have up to 18 registered elements on the list.

Okan İbiş, a ministry official whose views were quoted in the statement, noted that in order for an element to be submitted to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists, it must first be registered in the national inventory.

İbiş stated that within the scope of the inventory study, both the determination and registration of the cultural and artistic values of the country were carried out, bringing forth the high potential of the intangible cultural heritage element that could be registered with UNESCO.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Archeologists find mysterious structure in Istanbul

    Archeologists find mysterious structure in Istanbul

  2. US sanctions over S-400 hostile attack on Turkey’s sovereignty: Erdoğan

    US sanctions over S-400 hostile attack on Turkey’s sovereignty: Erdoğan

  3. FT selects vaccine founders Şahin, Türeci as People of the Year

    FT selects vaccine founders Şahin, Türeci as People of the Year

  4. Turkey pledges support to Iraq’s bid to wipe out PKK

    Turkey pledges support to Iraq’s bid to wipe out PKK

  5. It’s time for a new word on Cyprus

    It’s time for a new word on Cyprus
Recommended
‘Moroccan people keep calling me after TV series showed my mobile number’

‘Moroccan people keep calling me after TV series showed my mobile number’

500-year-old shrine lies in pitiful state

500-year-old shrine lies in pitiful state
YouTube to appoint legal representative to Turkey

YouTube to appoint legal representative to Turkey
FT selects vaccine founders Şahin, Türeci as People of the Year

FT selects vaccine founders Şahin, Türeci as People of the Year
US sanctions over S-400 hostile attack on Turkey’s sovereignty: Erdoğan

US sanctions over S-400 hostile attack on Turkey’s sovereignty: Erdoğan
Turkey pledges support to Iraq’s bid to wipe out PKK

Turkey pledges support to Iraq’s bid to wipe out PKK
WORLD US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears

US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears

Hundreds more hospitals around the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots to their workers in a rapid expansion of the U.S. vaccination drive on Dec. 15, while a second vaccine moved to the cusp of government authorization.
ECONOMY Tight, decisive monetary stance set to stem inflation: Central Bank head

Tight, decisive monetary stance set to stem inflation: Central Bank head

Turkey’s Central Bank governor on Dec. 16 said the risk of upward inflation will require a tight, decisive monetary policy stance in 2021, adding that it will be tightened if needed.
SPORTS Referee accused of racist act apologizes to footballer

Referee accused of racist act apologizes to footballer

Romanian referee Sebastian Coltescu has apologized over a racial term he used when identifying a Black assistant coach of Istanbul team Başakşehir in a game last week over a phone call with Senagelese striker Demba Ba.