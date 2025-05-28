Culinary innovation offers long-shelf-life meals for disaster response

ANKARA
Two gastronomy students from an Ankara university have developed an innovative food preservation project designed to meet nutritional needs during natural disasters.

The initiative, supported by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), spearheaded by instructor İlkay Yılmaz and implemented by students Sönmez Kılıç and Can Onuk from Başkent University’s Department of Gastronomy and Culinary Arts, aims to provide long-lasting, nutritious meals based on traditional Turkish cuisine.

The project utilizes a method known as freeze-drying, where cooked meals are placed in petri-style containers, rapidly frozen, and then dried under vacuum at minus 70 degrees Celsius. The technique removes moisture without damaging the texture or depleting the meals’ nutritional value.

Once processed, the food can be stored for up to 10 years under suitable conditions and reconstituted with water for consumption in emergencies, such as earthquakes.

“We aimed to address the need for durable and nutritious meals during disaster situations,” Yılmaz said.

“By preserving meals through freeze-drying, we maintain the original taste, texture and essential nutrients of the dishes.”

So far, the team has successfully applied this method to 30 traditional Turkish dishes, including meat, poultry, fish and legume-based recipes. Yılmaz emphasized that, unlike standard preservation methods, their approach offers microbiological safety without sacrificing health benefits, making it suitable for large-scale disaster response scenarios.

The concept was inspired by previous relief efforts, particularly during the aftermath of the catastrophic dual earthquakes that shook Türkiye’s south on Feb. 6, 2023, where Kılıç has participated in producing traditional “Beypazarı kurusu,” a buttery biscuit, for those affected.

“We wanted to go a step further and offer more nutritious alternatives in such times,” Kılıç explained.

The team is now seeking investment and sponsorship to expand the project and apply for patents.

 

