Crude steel output surpasses 40 million tons last year

  • January 26 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s total crude steel production increased by 12.7 percent to hit an all-time high of 40.4 million tons last year, according to data released by the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TÇÜD) on Jan. 24.

The Turkish steel sector concluded 2021 with positive figures despite global protectionist measures, raw material, energy shortage, and restrictions to reduce carbon emission, said TÇÜD in a statement.

As of June 2020, Turkey’s crude steel production entered an upward trend as the markets started to recover partially after declines due to the pandemic, the association added. If the production losses due to natural gas and electricity cuts are curtailed, the statement said, it is expected that the vibrancy in the sector will continue this year thanks to increasing capacities through ongoing investments.

Turkey is the world’s eighth-largest crude steel producer after China, India, Japan, the United States, Russia, South Korea and Germany. Brazil, Iran and Italy follows Turkey with their respective crude steel output volumes.

