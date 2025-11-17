Crude oil imports increase significantly in September

ANKARA

Türkiye's total oil imports increased by 30.1 percent to 4.23 million tons in September compared to the same month in 2024, according to recent data released by the country's energy watchdog.

Crude oil imports, the category with the highest oil import volume, rose by 62.4 percent in September to 2.74 million tons, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) said in its monthly report.

Türkiye imported the majority of its crude oil and oil product needs from Russia in September, totaling 2.95 million tons. Kazakhstan and Iraq followed with 269,442 tons and 209,947 tons, respectively.

Additionally, total domestic oil product sales increased by 8.9 percent year-over-year in September to 3.73 million tons.

Separate data from the EPDK showed that Türkiye's natural gas imports increased by 6.7 percent year-on-year to around 3.60 billion cubic meters (bcm) in September.

Russia was the largest natural gas supplier to Türkiye, providing 1.45 bcm, while Azerbaijan and Iran followed with 958 million cubic meters (mcm) and 807 mcm, respectively.

During the period, Türkiye imported 296 mcm of LNG from Algeria and 95 mcm from the U.S.

Meanwhile, the country's total gas consumption rose by 6.3 percent to approximately 3.10 bcm, compared to the same month last year.

Industrial natural gas consumption rose 7.1 percent to 1.10 bcm during the period. Gas use at power plants increased 11.2 percent, reaching 1.14 bcm.

Household consumption also edged up, rising 2.1 percent to 307 mcm during the same period.

The natural gas storage volume in September expanded by 10.2 percent to around 5.31 bcm, compared to 4.81 bcm in September 2024.