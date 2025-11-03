“Critical Technology” exports reach $81 billion in nine months

Türkiye’s exports of “critical technology” products — covering medium-high and high-tech manufacturing — reached $80.7 billion in the January-September period.

Policies prioritizing investment, production, employment and exports in competitive manufacturing industries have been reflected in the country’s trade performance.

The export basket included a wide range of high-tech goods, from aerospace and defense equipment to motor vehicles, medical products, computers and electrical machinery.

Türkiye’s medium-high and high-tech exports stood at $53.1 billion in 2013 and rose to $60.1 billion in 2017.

The figure climbed to $77.4 billion in 2021, $88.7 billion in 2022 and $97.3 billion in 2023. Last year, exports surpassed the $100 billion mark, reaching $101.1 billion.

High-technology exports alone totaled $6.9 billion in the first nine months of this year, up 12.7 percent from $6.2 billion in the same period of 2024.

Within this category, the manufacturing of aircraft and spacecraft led with $2.7 billion in exports. It was followed by computers, electronics, and optical products at $2.4 billion, and pharmaceutical, medical, chemical, and botanical products at $1.8 billion.

Exports of medium-high technology products reached $73.8 billion in the same period.

The manufacturing of motor vehicles dominated the category with $28.2 billion in exports. This was followed by chemicals and chemical products at $13.9 billion, electrical equipment at nearly $13.9 billion, and machinery and equipment not elsewhere classified at $13.5 billion.

Other notable sectors included weapons and ammunition manufacturing with $2.8 billion, medical and dental instruments with $783 million and other transport equipment (excluding ships, boats, aircraft and spacecraft) with $631 million.