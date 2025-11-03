“Critical Technology” exports reach $81 billion in nine months

“Critical Technology” exports reach $81 billion in nine months

ISTANBUL
“Critical Technology” exports reach $81 billion in nine months

Türkiye’s exports of “critical technology” products — covering medium-high and high-tech manufacturing — reached $80.7 billion in the January-September period.

Policies prioritizing investment, production, employment and exports in competitive manufacturing industries have been reflected in the country’s trade performance.

The export basket included a wide range of high-tech goods, from aerospace and defense equipment to motor vehicles, medical products, computers and electrical machinery.

Türkiye’s medium-high and high-tech exports stood at $53.1 billion in 2013 and rose to $60.1 billion in 2017.

The figure climbed to $77.4 billion in 2021, $88.7 billion in 2022 and $97.3 billion in 2023. Last year, exports surpassed the $100 billion mark, reaching $101.1 billion.

High-technology exports alone totaled $6.9 billion in the first nine months of this year, up 12.7 percent from $6.2 billion in the same period of 2024.

Within this category, the manufacturing of aircraft and spacecraft led with $2.7 billion in exports. It was followed by computers, electronics, and optical products at $2.4 billion, and pharmaceutical, medical, chemical, and botanical products at $1.8 billion.

Exports of medium-high technology products reached $73.8 billion in the same period.

The manufacturing of motor vehicles dominated the category with $28.2 billion in exports. This was followed by chemicals and chemical products at $13.9 billion, electrical equipment at nearly $13.9 billion, and machinery and equipment not elsewhere classified at $13.5 billion.

Other notable sectors included weapons and ammunition manufacturing with $2.8 billion, medical and dental instruments with $783 million and other transport equipment (excluding ships, boats, aircraft and spacecraft) with $631 million.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm
LATEST NEWS

  1. US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

    US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

  2. Supermoon to light up night sky as closest of the year

    Supermoon to light up night sky as closest of the year

  3. No rap songs in Billboard Top 40 for first time since 1990

    No rap songs in Billboard Top 40 for first time since 1990

  4. Women decorate mosque walls with intricate motifs

    Women decorate mosque walls with intricate motifs

  5. Underwater sculpture park brings coral reef art to Miami Beach

    Underwater sculpture park brings coral reef art to Miami Beach
Recommended
US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm
Starbucks cedes China control to Boyu Capital in $4 bln deal

Starbucks cedes China control to Boyu Capital in $4 bln deal
Inequality crisis threatens democracy, experts warn G20

'Inequality crisis' threatens democracy, experts warn G20
Turkish banks’ short-term external debt set to decline in 2026: Fitch

Turkish banks’ short-term external debt set to decline in 2026: Fitch
Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales
Turkish manufacturing PMI ticks down in October

Turkish manufacturing PMI ticks down in October
Türkiyes annual inflation at 32.87 pct in October, hitting 47-month low

Türkiye's annual inflation at 32.87 pct in October, hitting 47-month low
WORLD EU scrambles to seal climate deal ahead of COP30

EU scrambles to seal climate deal ahead of COP30

EU environment ministers will Tuesday make a last-ditch attempt to reassert the bloc's climate ambitions by nailing down key emissions targets in the run-up to the U.N.'s climate summit in Brazil.
ECONOMY US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

The U.S. government will become a shareholder in a startup specializing in rare earth processing, the company has announced, as the United States looks to reduce its dependence on China.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿