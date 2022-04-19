Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

  • April 19 2022 09:24:00

Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

MANCHESTER
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the Manchester United striker wrote in a post also signed by his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

Ronaldo announced last year that the couple was expecting twins.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he wrote on the social-media post.

“We are all devastated at this loss,” the post added, “and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Ronaldo already had four children.

TURKEY Syrians should voluntarily return after conflict: MHP leader

Syrians should voluntarily return after conflict: MHP leader
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia seeks guarantee from Turkey for arriving planes

    Russia seeks guarantee from Turkey for arriving planes

  2. Dust cloud expected to hit several provinces

    Dust cloud expected to hit several provinces

  3. U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

    U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

  4. Tourists flock to Antalya during Easter holiday

    Tourists flock to Antalya during Easter holiday

  5. Turkey launches major offensive into PKK targets in Northern Iraq

    Turkey launches major offensive into PKK targets in Northern Iraq
Recommended
France: EU fraud agency investigating candidate Le Pen

France: EU fraud agency investigating candidate Le Pen
Israel hits Gaza as Jerusalem tensions spike

Israel hits Gaza as Jerusalem tensions spike
Russia unleashes offensive into east Ukraine: Zelensky

Russia unleashes offensive into east Ukraine: Zelensky
Turkey launches major offensive into PKK targets in Northern Iraq

Turkey launches major offensive into PKK targets in Northern Iraq
New clashes over anti-immigration rally in Sweden

New clashes over anti-immigration rally in Sweden
Shanghai reports first Covid deaths since start of lockdown

Shanghai reports first Covid deaths since start of lockdown
WORLD Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.

ECONOMY Turkey’s external assets exceed $288 billion at end of February

Turkey’s external assets exceed $288 billion at end of February

Turkey’s external assets reached $288.1 billion in February, down 1.6 percent from the end of 2021, according to data released by the Turkish Central Bank yesterday.

SPORTS Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

A Bahrain-based private equity firm is in exclusive talks to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor, a person with knowledge of the process said.