Crime rates drop in Istanbul in first 4 months

Crime rates drop in Istanbul in first 4 months

ISTANBUL
Crime rates drop in Istanbul in first 4 months

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül has announced a significant decrease in crime rates for the first four months of 2024, alongside a series of successful operations against terrorism, organized crime and financial offenses.

Crimes against individuals dropped by 10 percent compared to the same period last year, with a clearance rate of 98 percent. Crimes against property also saw a sharp decline of 21 percent.

In a major crackdown on terrorism, authorities arrested 1,256 individuals in 576 operations. Of those arrested, 300 were remanded in custody, while judicial control measures were imposed on 329 others.

Gül highlighted the dismantling of 24 organized crime groups, including five national, four regional and 15 local organizations. These operations resulted in the arrest of 488 suspects, with judicial control measures applied to an additional 242. A large cache of weapons was also seized, including 171 firearms, nine of which were long-barreled weapons.

Law enforcement officials arrested 667 individuals in 184 operations targeting financial crimes. Over 200 arrests were made in connection with fraud, preventing an estimated 51 million Turkish Liras in financial losses. Additionally, 37 suspects were apprehended in operations against loan sharking.

Pointing out that Istanbul, with more than 5.5 million registered vehicles, is a city that experiences traffic at all hours of the day, Gül emphasized that the municipality works day and night, taking measures to ensure smooth and safe traffic.

Davul Gül,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

    Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

  2. Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

    Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

  3. Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

    Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

  4. Spain, Ireland mull recognizing Palestinian state on May 21: Report

    Spain, Ireland mull recognizing Palestinian state on May 21: Report

  5. N Macedonia set for rocky ties with EU neighbors

    N Macedonia set for rocky ties with EU neighbors
Recommended
CHP, govt agree to exchange views on foreign policy

CHP, gov't agree to exchange views on foreign policy
Another plane makes emergency belly landing

Another plane makes emergency belly landing
Erdoğan calls for closer cooperation with EU

Erdoğan calls for closer cooperation with EU
Turkish top diplomat in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

Turkish top diplomat in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks
Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal

Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal
İYİ Party rejects AKP’s proposal for new constitution

İYİ Party rejects AKP’s proposal for new constitution
WORLD Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia has agreed to remove some of its troops and border guards from Armenia, the Kremlin said on Thursday, after months of spiralling tensions between the two ex-Soviet allies.

ECONOMY Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban fictional’: Minister

Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has dismissed Israeli claims of Türkiye easing its trade ban on Israel, labeling them as "absolutely fictional and disconnected from reality."
SPORTS Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

One of Malaysia's top football clubs has pulled out of Friday's season-opening Charity Shield after a spate of assaults, including an acid attack, on players in the country.

﻿