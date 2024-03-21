Creeping ice clouding vision of Europe space telescope Euclid

Creeping ice clouding vision of Europe space telescope Euclid

PARIS
Creeping ice clouding vision of Europe space telescope Euclid

Scientists are trying to melt a thin layer of ice that is increasingly clouding the vision of the "dark universe detective" space telescope Euclid, the European Space Agency said on March 19.

It is the latest of several technical setbacks for the wide-eyed telescope, which blasted off into space in July on a mission to chart a third of the sky.

By doing so, the ESA hopes Euclid will reveal out more about the nature of dark matter and dark energy, which are thought to make up 95 percent of the universe but remain shrouded in mystery.

During checks in November, the team on the ground first noticed that they were losing a little light coming into the telescope's visible light imager, Euclid instrument operations scientist Ralf Kohley told AFP.

They believe the problem is a layer of ice, thought to be just the width of a strand of DNA, that is building up on the telescope's optical surfaces.

But researchers have been working on it, Kohley said, adding that he had no doubt Euclid would be able to finish its mission.

Keeping out water is a common problem for all spacecrafts.

Despite best efforts on the ground, a tiny amount of water absorbed during a spacecraft's assembly on Earth can smuggle its way to space.

Faced with the cold vastness of space, the water molecules freeze to the first surface they can. Shortly after the telescope launched, scientists used its on-board heaters to heat up everything on the spacecraft, hoping to blast out any potential water.

This could be done again. "But heating out everything is very disruptive for the mission," Kohley said.

Because heat expands most materials, warming up the whole spacecraft involves careful recalibration.

It would take at least a month to get the telescope back to its job surveying the sky, Kohley said.

So last week, the ESA started warming just two of the telescope's mirrors, turning the temperature up just enough to hopefully melt away the ice. The scientists may not know if it works until mid-April.

Euclid Telescope, ice cloud,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kiev

Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kiev
LATEST NEWS

  1. Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kiev

    Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kiev

  2. Facing Putin threat, EU pushes to arm Ukraine

    Facing Putin threat, EU pushes to arm Ukraine

  3. UN General Assembly to address AI's potential risks, rewards

    UN General Assembly to address AI's potential risks, rewards

  4. Neuralink shows quadriplegic playing chess with brain implant

    Neuralink shows quadriplegic playing chess with brain implant

  5. US circulates draft UN resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza: Blinken

    US circulates draft UN resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza: Blinken
Recommended
Couple craft fantasy languages for screen

Couple craft fantasy languages for screen
Buddhists use karmic healing against US citys anti-Asian legacy

Buddhists use karmic healing against US city's anti-Asian legacy
Milan exhibition explores founding fathers of impressionism Renoir, Cezanne

Milan exhibition explores founding fathers of impressionism Renoir, Cezanne
UNESCO-recognized Turkish artist to compile 7,000 Çini designs in book

UNESCO-recognized Turkish artist to compile 7,000 Çini designs in book
Food writer’s inventive pasta shape sparks mood-driven cookbook

Food writer’s inventive pasta shape sparks mood-driven cookbook
Mehmed the Conqueror’s medal set for auction in London

Mehmed the Conqueror’s medal set for auction in London
WORLD Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kiev

Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kiev

Explosions rang out in the centre of Ukraine's capital on Thursday, following air alerts prompted by Russian missiles and drones, a day after several civilians were killed on both sides of the conflict.
ECONOMY Neuralink shows quadriplegic playing chess with brain implant

Neuralink shows quadriplegic playing chess with brain implant

Neuralink on Wednesday streamed a video of its first human patient playing computer chess with his mind and talking about the brain implant making that possible.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe ‘considering’ withdrawal from Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe ‘considering’ withdrawal from Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe will consider withdrawing from the Turkish topflight after some of the club’s players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans following a road victory over the weekend, the Süper Lig club has said.
﻿