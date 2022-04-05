COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway

  • April 05 2022 07:00:00

COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway

NEW YORK
COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway

Could it be the curse of the Scottish play? Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway in a new version of “Macbeth” has been temporarily halted after the actor contracted COVID-19.

Wednesday’s matinee and evening performances were canceled when the James Bond actor tested positive. In a tweet late April 2, the show said all performances were canceled through April 7 “due to the detection of a limited number of positive covid test results within the company.”

Craig stars in a revival of Williams Shakespeare’s tragedy, with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth.

“Macbeth” is playing at the Lyceum Theater, with an opening set for April 28. Tony Award-winner Sam Gold is directing.

According to folklore, “Macbeth” was cursed from the beginning, when a coven of witches objected to Shakespeare using real incantations and put a curse on the play. Other productions have been plagued with accidents.

Craig was last on Broadway in a 2013 revival of Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal” opposite his wife, Rachel Weisz, and directed by Mike Nichols. Craig also starred opposite Hugh Jackman in 2009’s “A Steady Rain.” Gold directed Craig in a 2016 off-Broadway production of “Othello” alongside David Oyelowo.

Other high-profile shows on Broadway have had to cancel shows due to their lead actor’s contracting the virus, including both “The Music Man” leads, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

TURKEY Aesthetician asks compensation for wrong HIV positive tests

Aesthetician asks compensation for wrong HIV positive tests
MOST POPULAR

  1. Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

    Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

  2. THY to expand international network with new routes

    THY to expand international network with new routes

  3. Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

    Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

  4. U.S. undersecretary will visit Turkey amid Russia-Ukraine war

    U.S. undersecretary will visit Turkey amid Russia-Ukraine war

  5. Erdoğan sues Kılıçdaroğlu for 1 million liras over economy claims

    Erdoğan sues Kılıçdaroğlu for 1 million liras over economy claims
Recommended
Jon Batiste crowned Grammys king with five wins

Jon Batiste crowned Grammys king with five wins
Vets in Iraq’s marshes take to water

Vets in Iraq’s marshes take to water
Vampire flick ’Morbius’ tops box office

Vampire flick ’Morbius’ tops box office
Russian director in Germany after travel ban lifted

Russian director in Germany after travel ban lifted
Artists hail revolutionary Joni Mitchell

Artists hail revolutionary Joni Mitchell
Ancient inscriptions found in Datça

Ancient inscriptions found in Datça
WORLD Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

Turkey’s Embassy in Kiev has called for an independent investigation into the massacres in Bucha and Irpin provinces of Ukraine.

ECONOMY Sri Lanka leader offers to share power as protests mount

Sri Lanka leader offers to share power as protests mount

Sri Lanka’s president offered to share power with the opposition yesterday as protests escalated across the country demanding his resignation over worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.