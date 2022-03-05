Courtney Love settles Kurt Cobain guitar murder plot lawsuit

  • March 05 2022 07:00:00

Courtney Love settles Kurt Cobain guitar murder plot lawsuit

LOS ANGELES
Courtney Love settles Kurt Cobain guitar murder plot lawsuit

Courtney Love has settled a lawsuit with her ex-son-in-law over claims she planned to kill or kidnap him in a dispute about one of Kurt Cobain’s guitars.

A lawyer for the widow of the Nirvana frontman told a Los Angeles judge the two sides had reached an agreement.

Isaiah Silva, one-time husband of Love’s daughter, had filed suit in 2018 claiming Love had masterminded a plot to stage a break-in at his home.

Silva claimed several men acting at her behest broke into his home in 2016, pretending to be police officers.

The suit says Silva was dragged from the West Hollywood pad and bundled into a car, but was saved from what he claims would have been his murder by a visiting friend who blocked the vehicle and called the real cops.

Silva claimed in the court documents that Love ordered this crew to scare him into giving up a rare 1959 guitar that Cobain played on Nirvana’s “MTV Unplugged in New York” in 1993.

The guitar seemingly passed to Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of Love and Cobain, after the untimely death of the grunge icon, and formed part of the divorce battle when Bean Cobain and Silva split.

Love,had always maintained that she was not involved with the alleged events at Silva’s home.

“I never conspired with anyone else to murder or kidnap Silva or take possession of the guitar,” Love said in a related court case.

The guitar, a D-18E Martin, sold at auction in Los Angeles in 2020 for $6 million.

Terms of the settlement between Love and Silva were not revealed.

ARTS & LIFE Lady Gaga, Chris Rock among Oscars presenters

Lady Gaga, Chris Rock among Oscars presenters
MOST POPULAR

  1. Severe weather warnings issued for 63 provinces

    Severe weather warnings issued for 63 provinces

  2. Turkish police officers to learn ‘Survivor English’ for World Cup

    Turkish police officers to learn ‘Survivor English’ for World Cup

  3. Russian FM confirms his visit to Antalya next week: Çavuşoğlu

    Russian FM confirms his visit to Antalya next week: Çavuşoğlu

  4. Local tourism industry closely watching Ukraine war

    Local tourism industry closely watching Ukraine war

  5. Eurovision winner takes refuge in Turkey after forced to flee Ukraine

    Eurovision winner takes refuge in Turkey after forced to flee Ukraine
Recommended
Lady Gaga, Chris Rock among Oscars presenters

Lady Gaga, Chris Rock among Oscars presenters
UNESCO fears harm to Ukraine’s heritage sites

UNESCO fears harm to Ukraine’s heritage sites
Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric

Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric
Priority sales for Istanbul Music Fest begin

Priority sales for Istanbul Music Fest begin
Kardashian divorce from Ye finalized by LA judge

Kardashian divorce from Ye finalized by LA judge
Manson sues Woods over abuse allegations

Manson sues Woods over abuse allegations
WORLD Melinda French Gates criticizes ex-husband Bill for Epstein meetings

Melinda French Gates criticizes ex-husband Bill for Epstein meetings

Melinda French Gates on March 3 criticized her ex-husband Bill Gates for having met multiple times with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of child sex crimes who committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial.
ECONOMY Sony, Honda plan joint electric vehicle company

Sony, Honda plan joint electric vehicle company

Sony is teaming up with automaker Honda to start a new company that will develop and sell electric vehicles, as the Japanese tech and electronics giant leaps into the rapidly growing sector.
SPORTS Trabzonspor out to prove trophy credentials

Trabzonspor out to prove trophy credentials

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor travels to Fenerbahçe for a Week 28 game on March 6, with both sides aiming for a victory for the bragging rights.