Court ruling fails to shield UK lenders from $12 billion bill

Court ruling fails to shield UK lenders from $12 billion bill

LONDON
Court ruling fails to shield UK lenders from $12 billion bill

British finance firms behind high interest car loans could have to pay out more than 9 billion pounds ($12 billion) in compensation despite the country's highest court ruling that most of the controversial deals were lawful, a financial watchdog said.

The Supreme Court on Aug. 1 partially overturned judgments that the loans were unlawful, giving relief to banks which had been bracing for compensation claims from millions of car-buyers.

It did, however, uphold one of the three cases, which allows the claimant to seek compensation.

And in a similar but separate probe, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said that the cost of any redress scheme relating to discretionary commission arrangements for car loans would likely be higher than 9 billion pounds.

The FCA estimates that most individuals will probably receive less than £950 in compensation.

The Supreme Court decision mostly overturned Court of Appeal rulings last year that it was unlawful for car dealers to receive a commission on loans without sufficiently informing borrowers.

In some cases, the loans, available from 2007, allowed car dealers to offer higher interest rates in return for a bigger commission from banks.

The ruling means that dealers have some leeway when arranging loans, without requiring explicit consent from borrowers for terms that may benefit lenders.

HSBC bank analysts had suggested before the trial that the total cost to the banking sector could have reached 44 billion pounds.

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

    Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

  2. Türkiye’s fifth Arctic expedition returns with new climate insights

    Türkiye’s fifth Arctic expedition returns with new climate insights

  3. Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

    Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

  4. Iran founds new Supreme National Defense Council

    Iran founds new Supreme National Defense Council

  5. Lebanon marks five years after Beirut port blast

    Lebanon marks five years after Beirut port blast
Recommended
Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct

Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct
Authorities to tighten oversight on money transfers and cash transactions

Authorities to tighten oversight on money transfers and cash transactions
Auto sales rise 14.6 percent in July, driven by demand for EVs

Auto sales rise 14.6 percent in July, driven by demand for EVs
Annual inflation hits 44-month low, at 33.5 percent in July

Annual inflation hits 44-month low, at 33.5 percent in July
Tax overhaul reshapes Turkish electric vehicle market

Tax overhaul reshapes Turkish electric vehicle market
Defense industry’s exports continue strong growth

Defense industry’s exports continue strong growth
China resists US call to halt oil imports from Russia, Iran

China resists US call to halt oil imports from Russia, Iran
WORLD Fresh clashes break out in Syrias north, south

Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

New outbreaks of violence overnight into Aug. 3 rocked Syria at two distinct flashpoints, as Damascus accused local groups of violating last month's ceasefire.  
ECONOMY Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct

Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct

Türkiye’s “rose capital,” Isparta, has suffered a significant blow to its rose output this year due to a severe frost event that affected much of the country in April.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿