Court rules to keep Kavala behind bars

  • February 10 2022 15:08:56

Court rules to keep Kavala behind bars

ISTANBUL
Court rules to keep Kavala behind bars

An Istanbul court has ruled to keep Osman Kavala, a Turkish businessman who is accused of financing 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in the 2016 coup attempt, behind bars by majority vote.

One of the judges, who had previously voted for Kavala to be released with a judicial control measure, has adhered to his previous decision.

The next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

Kavala was first arrested on criminal charges related to the 2013 Gezi protests when small protests in Istanbul spread into nationwide demonstrations, leaving eight protesters and a police officer dead.

He was briefly released earlier last year but later remanded into custody as part of a probe into the 2016 defeated coup, with prosecutors accusing him of spying.

The ruling came nearly a week after the Council of Europe’s (COE) Committee of Ministers has taken a further step to launch sanctions against Turkey for not releasing Kavala.

Turkey has accused COE of interfering in the independence of the judicial proceedings.

TURKEY Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group

Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group
MOST POPULAR

  1. Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

    Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

  2. Erdoğan will run for president for second time, not third: Parliament speaker

    Erdoğan will run for president for second time, not third: Parliament speaker

  3. Resumption of ferry services with Greek islands to boost tourism: Official

    Resumption of ferry services with Greek islands to boost tourism: Official

  4. Inquiry launched over video clip shot at iconic monastery

    Inquiry launched over video clip shot at iconic monastery

  5. More detentions made in casino owner murder case

    More detentions made in casino owner murder case
Recommended
Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group

Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group
CHP leader protests electricity price hike

CHP leader protests electricity price hike
Turkey won’t abandon its Palestinian policy for normalization with Israel: Minister

Turkey won’t abandon its Palestinian policy for normalization with Israel: Minister
Turkey, UK hold first ‘strategic dialogue’ meeting

Turkey, UK hold first ‘strategic dialogue’ meeting
Erdoğan will run for president for second time, not third: Parliament speaker

Erdoğan will run for president for second time, not third: Parliament speaker
More detentions made in casino owner murder case

More detentions made in casino owner murder case
WORLD UK’s Johnson signals early end to COVID isolation rules

UK’s Johnson signals early end to COVID isolation rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that laws requiring people in England with COVID-19 to self-isolate could be lifted by the end of the month, bringing an end to all domestic coronavirus restrictions.
ECONOMY Animal products volume up in 2021

Animal products volume up in 2021

While wool, hair and mohair production increased in Turkey last year, honey and silkworm cocoon production decreased, data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed yesterday.
SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.