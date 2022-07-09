Court releases student in controversial violence case

KONYA – Demirören News Agency

Kadir Şeker, who was jailed and sentenced for killing the abusive boyfriend of a woman when trying to save her from getting beaten in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, has been released.

“We submitted our petition against the decision of a local court regarding the continuation of the detention of Kadir Şeker, on the same day, and the court found our demands justified. We are very happy,” said Emrah Daylan, one of Şeker’s lawyers.

During his retrial, the court reduced Şeker’s sentence from 12 years and six months to 10 years and 10 months and decided to continue his detention.

Şeker, a 20-year-old medical faculty student, was sitting at a park in the Central Anatolian province of Konya on Feb. 5, 2020, when he saw a woman screaming and being beaten by a man, reportedly.

He approached the couple and urged the man, 32-year-old Özgür Duran, who had 19 criminal records of causing deliberate injury, theft, looting and dealing drugs, to stop abusing the woman, according to allegations.

They started scuffling and Duran dropped dead after being stabbed by a knife in his heart.

Şeker admitted that he was carrying a knife at the time of the incident.

Şeker was caught by police in a nearby flat and was ordered to be arrested by a court in Konya.

After being arrested, the court decided to sentence Şeker to 12 years and six months in prison on charges of “deliberate murder under unjust provocation.”

The incarceration of the young man had stirred controversy.