Court makes potential landmark ruling on rent dispute

ANKARA

A recent court ruling in Ankara has sparked widespread interest, with legal experts suggesting it could set a precedent in landlord-tenant disputes.

The case involves landlord Hüseyin Deliömeroğlu and his tenant, Javid Salomov, who allegedly underpaid his rent by just 20 Turkish Liras ($0.5).

According to court records, Deliömeroğlu discovered that Salomov had deposited 2,200 liras into his bank account instead of the agreed 2,220 liras.

Represented by lawyer Emre Güneş, Deliömeroğlu notified Salomov of the missing 20 liras. When Salomov did not pay the remaining amount, Deliömeroğlu initiated eviction proceedings.

Salomov contested the eviction. “The missing amount was negligible, and I believed I had fulfulled my payment obligations,” Salomov stated in court, asserting that he had made a good-faith effort to comply with the terms of his lease.

On Oct. 25, the court ruled in favor of Deliömeroğlu, ordering Salomov to vacate and pay an “execution denial compensation.” Legal experts believe this case could influence future landlord-tenant disputes.