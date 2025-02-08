Court jails mother in Tekirdağ child abuse case

TEKIRDAG

A court has handed down prison sentences to both a mother and minor perpetrators in connection with the harrowing case of a two-year-old girl who succumbed to injuries following sexual abuse in the northwestern city of Tekirdağ.

In October 2024, Sıla, known to the public only by her name, died after being subjected to sexual assault by two minors, aged 13 and 14 — an incident that shocked the country and provoked widespread outrage.

The 25-year-old mother was arrested for failing to inform the authorities despite the strong possibility that she was aware of the abuse.

Despite the evident bruises on the infant’s body, the mother delayed seeking medical assistance and misleadingly informed the police that her daughter had sustained injuries after falling from a television unit at the neighbors' residence, where she had been left in their care.

On Feb. 7, the court sentenced the mother to 27 years and nine months imprisonment. One of the juvenile offenders was sentenced to 20 years and the other to 7 years, as their sentences were reduced due to their minor status.