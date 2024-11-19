Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case

An Istanbul court sentenced multiple defendants to life imprisonment and other prison terms on Nov. 19, following their convictions in a case involving attempted arson in four locations reportedly ordered by PKK.

The court sentenced Mehmet Emin Yıldırım, Serhat Doğan, Yusuf Edis and Sinan Aslan to aggravated life sentences and an additional 10 years in prison each for crimes including “disrupting the unity of the state and territorial integrity” and “unauthorized possession or transfer of dangerous substances.”

Yıldırım, Doğan and Edis also received life sentences for “burning state forests as part of the organization’s activities.” Aslan was acquitted of the arson-related charge due to insufficient evidence.

Doğukan B., a defendant under the age of 18, was sentenced to 29 years and four months in prison, while another defendant, Mehmet İhsan Güney, received a five-year sentence for “violating the law on the prevention of financing of terrorism.” Güney was acquitted of other charges.

Nine other defendants, including minors Bilal S. and Çetin K., were also acquitted on grounds of insufficient evidence.

An investigation by the chief public prosecutor's office in Istanbul detailed that Aslan and Doğukan B. were apprehended after a suspicious object exploded in a shopping mall in Bayrampaşa.

It also revealed that PKK operatives attempted to start fires near the bus terminal in Esenler and in two urban forests last year.

