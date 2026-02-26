Court imposes house arrest on teen accused of year-long peer bullying

A 15-year-old boy in Istanbul has been placed under house arrest outside school hours and ordered to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet after allegedly assaulting and chasing a classmate with a knife in what authorities describe as a prolonged case of peer bullying.

The incident occurred on Jan 28 in Ümraniye, where the adolescent boy identified only by his initials G.H.Ö, allegedly attacked K.A., a fellow 15-year-old who lives in the same residential complex and attends the same school.

According to the complaint, K.A. fled to a nearby shopping mall to escape. The suspect reportedly pursued him while brandishing a switchblade-style knife. A mall security officer intervened, hid the victim and alerted the police.

Following the incident, K.A. and his father applied to the Istanbul Anatolian Courthouse, seeking both criminal action and protective measures. In his statement, the victim said he had endured bullying and threats from the suspect for nearly a year.

He told police that the assailant threatened him multiple times with a knife, swinging the blade toward him twice.

The court ruled that G.H.Ö, classified as a “child driven to crime,” must remain at home under electronic monitoring outside school hours for two months and must not approach K.A. within 500 meters. The court warned that stricter measures could follow if the harassment continues.

In its decision, the court noted growing public concern over the increasing involvement of minors in violent acts, emphasizing that both legislative reform and judicial discretion are essential to safeguarding public peace.

It described the level of risk to the victim as “intense and alarming,” making protective measures imperative.

Attorney Şule Mevrük, representing the victim’s family, said the ruling could set a significant precedent in protecting child victims while balancing rehabilitation concerns for juvenile suspects.

The family, however, says the trauma persists. K.A.’s parents announced they plan to relocate, citing ongoing fear after the suspect allegedly shared documents containing their home address on social media despite the court order.

 

