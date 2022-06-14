Court drops CHP’s Kaftancıoğlu’s party membership

  • June 14 2022 12:46:00

Court drops CHP’s Kaftancıoğlu’s party membership

ANKARA
Court drops CHP’s Kaftancıoğlu’s party membership

An appeal court has revoked the membership of Canan Kaftancıoğlu in the Republican People’s Party (CHP) in line with a political ban imposed on her after she was convicted of terror propaganda and of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Kaftancıoğlu, the Istanbul head of the CHP, was sentenced to four years and 11 months in prison last month. She was freed on probation, but due to her conviction, she has been banned from politics.

Referring to her ban, CHP chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said, “We don’t recognize the political ban. We don’t listen to the court. Canan Kaftancıoğlu is our head of the Istanbul organization. Period.”

In the meantime, the CHP has launched disciplinary actions against its mayors in Bilecik and Bolu provinces, the party said in a statement on June 14.

Bilecik Mayor Semih Şahin has been dismissed from the CHP, the party head of the Higher Disciplinary Committee, Uğur Bayraktutan, said in a statement without giving details. The move from the CHP came after a prosecution over corruption claims against Şahin was launched.

In the meantime, CHP’s main decision-making body has decided to send Bolu Mayor Tanju Özcan to the disciplinary committee with the demand of his dismissal from the party. Özcan, whose statements about the refugees in Turkey have been causing discussions in the public, was recently strongly slammed for his attitude towards a female member of the Bolu Municipality.

The CHP kicked a process against him over his attitude toward this female.

Erdogan,

TURKEY Turkey favors dialogue with Greece to resolve problems: Akar

Turkey favors dialogue with Greece to resolve problems: Akar
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul Airport second busiest in Europe

    Istanbul Airport second busiest in Europe

  2. Turkey begins laying Black Sea natural gas pipeline

    Turkey begins laying Black Sea natural gas pipeline

  3. Ministry unveils weekly COVID data

    Ministry unveils weekly COVID data

  4. Construction of wall along Iran border nearly over, says report

    Construction of wall along Iran border nearly over, says report

  5. Modern cruise hub to give boost to Turkish tourism

    Modern cruise hub to give boost to Turkish tourism
Recommended
MHP leader renews his call for closure of HDP

MHP leader renews his call for closure of HDP
İYİ Party refers lawmaker to disciplinary committee for remarks over CHP leader

İYİ Party refers lawmaker to disciplinary committee for remarks over CHP leader
Erdoğan says he will run for reelection next year

Erdoğan says he will run for reelection next year
Six opposition parties present representation variety to voters, CHP leader says

Six opposition parties present representation variety to voters, CHP leader says
MHP insists to hold elections at scheduled time, Bahçeli says

MHP insists to hold elections at scheduled time, Bahçeli says
CHP leader calls on voters to join opposition for justice

CHP leader calls on voters to join opposition for justice
WORLD UK moves to rewrite Brexit rules; EU threatens legal action

UK moves to rewrite Brexit rules; EU threatens legal action

Britain’s government on Monday proposed new legislation that would unilaterally rewrite post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, despite opposition from some U.K. lawmakers and EU officials who say the move violates international law.

ECONOMY Automotive production rises 26 percent in May

Automotive production rises 26 percent in May

Local carmakers produced nearly 104,000 vehicles in May, marking a 25.5 percent increase from a year ago, the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD) said.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe Beko, known as the “Yellow Canaries,” has gained its 10th championship in Turkey’s ING Basketball Super League after beating its rival, Anadolu Efes, 3-1 in the final series in Istanbul.