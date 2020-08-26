Court blocks tender for red deer hunt

BURSA

A court in the northern province of Kastamonu issued a stay of execution upon an appeal by a lawyer regarding a tender, called by the regional directorate of Agriculture and Forestry Ministry that would have allowed the hunting of seven red deer.

The directorate said it called the tender to boost hunting tourism but, at the same time, to keep the deer population at a certain number.

The price range for each deer were to be hunted was set between 8,500 Turkish Liras (around $1,200) and 11,500 liras.

After the tender was announced, Suna Soydaş Fırat, the lawyer in Bursa, appealed to the court in Kastamonu for a stay of execution which the court eventually granted.

“I could not turn a blind eye to this savagery as an animal rights activist lawyer. I cannot accept the killing of deer to promote hunting tourism,” Fırat said.

Fırat noted that last year she also blocked a similar tender for red deer hunting in the northwestern province of Bursa.

A directive by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry paved the way for the hunting of thousands of animals, she said, adding that appealing to courts each time is exhausting.

“Our struggle will continue,” Fırat said.

In July, a tender called by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry that would have allowed the hunting of endangered wild mountain goats in the eastern province of Tunceli were canceled after it drew massive anger from NGOs and animal rights activists.