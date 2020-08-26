Court blocks tender for red deer hunt

  • August 26 2020 12:23:00

Court blocks tender for red deer hunt

BURSA
Court blocks tender for red deer hunt

A court in the northern province of Kastamonu issued a stay of execution upon an appeal by a lawyer regarding a tender, called by the regional directorate of Agriculture and Forestry Ministry that would have allowed the hunting of seven red deer.

The directorate said it called the tender to boost hunting tourism but, at the same time, to keep the deer population at a certain number.

The price range for each deer were to be hunted was set between 8,500 Turkish Liras (around $1,200) and 11,500 liras.

After the tender was announced, Suna Soydaş Fırat, the lawyer in Bursa, appealed to the court in Kastamonu for a stay of execution which the court eventually granted.

“I could not turn a blind eye to this savagery as an animal rights activist lawyer. I cannot accept the killing of deer to promote hunting tourism,” Fırat said.

Fırat noted that last year she also blocked a similar tender for red deer hunting in the northwestern province of Bursa.

A directive by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry paved the way for the hunting of thousands of animals, she said, adding that appealing to courts each time is exhausting.

“Our struggle will continue,” Fırat said.

In July, a tender called by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry that would have allowed the hunting of endangered wild mountain goats in the eastern province of Tunceli were canceled after it drew massive anger from NGOs and animal rights activists.

Turkey, Hunt,

MOST POPULAR

  1. New virus measures imposed as confirmed cases reach highest since mid-June

    New virus measures imposed as confirmed cases reach highest since mid-June

  2. Black Sea gas discovery to strengthen Turkey’s position in Russia, Iran gas deals

    Black Sea gas discovery to strengthen Turkey’s position in Russia, Iran gas deals

  3. Turkey will take what it deserves in Aegean, Black Sea and Med Sea: Erdoğan

    Turkey will take what it deserves in Aegean, Black Sea and Med Sea: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey slams US statement on Hamas officials' visit

    Turkey slams US statement on Hamas officials' visit

  5. Turkey wants no pre-conditions, 'honest' EU mediation for talks with Greece

    Turkey wants no pre-conditions, 'honest' EU mediation for talks with Greece
Recommended
DEVA Party leader Babacan tests positive for virus

DEVA Party leader Babacan tests positive for virus
Rape suspect soldier released from prison

Rape suspect soldier released from prison
Erdoğan: Turkey ready to pay price for rights

Erdoğan: Turkey ready to pay price for rights
New anti-terror operation launched in SE Turkey

New anti-terror operation launched in SE Turkey

Ukraine awards state medal to Turkish firms CEO

Ukraine awards state medal to Turkish firm's CEO
172 people stranded in Giresun flood rescued

172 people stranded in Giresun flood rescued
WORLD Floods in northern Afghanistan leave at least 70 dead

Floods in northern Afghanistan leave at least 70 dead

Heavy flooding has killed at least 70 people and injured dozens of others as heavy seasonal rains drenched northern and eastern Afghanistan, officials said on Aug. 26.
ECONOMY Turkeys state-run lenders see $1.31 bln net profit in H1

Turkey's state-run lenders see $1.31 bln net profit in H1

Three conventional state-run banks in Turkey - Ziraat, VakıfBank and Halkbank - posted a combined net profit of 9.5 billion Turkish liras ($1.31 billion) in the first six months of this year.      
SPORTS Beşiktaş knocked out of Champions League

Beşiktaş knocked out of Champions League

Turkish Süper Lig club Beşiktaş was eliminated in the UEFA Champions League’s second qualifying round with a 3-1 loss against Greek club PAOK on Aug. 25.