Court arrests assailant over attack on CHP leader

Court arrests assailant over attack on CHP leader

ISTANBUL
Court arrests assailant over attack on CHP leader

An Istanbul court on May 6 jailed an assailant pending trial over his attack on main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel.

Selçuk Tengioğlu approached Özel as he was departing a commemorative ceremony held in Istanbul for the late MP Sırrı Süreyya Önder and struck him in the face on May 4. Security personnel intervened swiftly, apprehending the attacker and escorting him away from the scene, while Özel was promptly evacuated to ensure his safety.

The 66-year-old perpetrator, who was apprehended on-site, was sent to jail on May 6.

Investigations subsequently revealed that the attacker was residing in two separate aparthotels in Beyoğlu. Both establishments were found to be operating without proper licenses and were subsequently sealed by authorities.

One of the proprietors has been taken into custody as part of the ongoing inquiry.

In response to the incident, the police department has commissioned two inspectors to determine whether any lapses occurred in the provision of security for the CHP leader. The inspectors are expected to submit a comprehensive report to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office upon the conclusion of their examination.

Although security cameras showed the attacker waiting for an extended period near the protocol exit of the venue prior to the incident, he maintained during questioning that the attack was not premeditated. He described it as a spontaneous act, denying any prior planning or involvement of third parties. He also stated that he had not received money or instructions from anyone.

The incident has reignited criticism of Türkiye’s judiciary, particularly concerning its parole practices after media revealed that the attacker convicted in 2004 of murdering his two children and sentenced to life in prison.

Despite the severity of the crime, he was released on parole in 2020 by a court decision.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk
LATEST NEWS

  1. US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

    US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

  2. Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

    Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

  3. US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

    US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

  4. Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

    Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

  5. Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law

    Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law
Recommended
Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India
Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point
Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law

Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law
Road accidents kill over 6,300 people last year

Road accidents kill over 6,300 people last year
Study warns seismic stress remains as Istanbul set to host urban renewal summit

Study warns seismic stress remains as Istanbul set to host urban renewal summit
Önder honored in parliament ceremony after death

Önder honored in parliament ceremony after death
Türkiye develops fully domestic heart-lung machine

Türkiye develops fully domestic heart-lung machine
WORLD US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered detained Turkish doctoral student Rumeysa Öztürk transferred to a court in Vermont in a blow to the Trump administration as it seeks to deport her for her pro-Palestinian speech.

ECONOMY US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced another rate cut pause and warned of higher risks to its inflation and unemployment goals in a likely reference to President Donald Trump's tariffs

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿