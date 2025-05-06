Court arrests assailant over attack on CHP leader

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court on May 6 jailed an assailant pending trial over his attack on main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel.

Selçuk Tengioğlu approached Özel as he was departing a commemorative ceremony held in Istanbul for the late MP Sırrı Süreyya Önder and struck him in the face on May 4. Security personnel intervened swiftly, apprehending the attacker and escorting him away from the scene, while Özel was promptly evacuated to ensure his safety.

The 66-year-old perpetrator, who was apprehended on-site, was sent to jail on May 6.

Investigations subsequently revealed that the attacker was residing in two separate aparthotels in Beyoğlu. Both establishments were found to be operating without proper licenses and were subsequently sealed by authorities.

One of the proprietors has been taken into custody as part of the ongoing inquiry.

In response to the incident, the police department has commissioned two inspectors to determine whether any lapses occurred in the provision of security for the CHP leader. The inspectors are expected to submit a comprehensive report to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office upon the conclusion of their examination.

Although security cameras showed the attacker waiting for an extended period near the protocol exit of the venue prior to the incident, he maintained during questioning that the attack was not premeditated. He described it as a spontaneous act, denying any prior planning or involvement of third parties. He also stated that he had not received money or instructions from anyone.

The incident has reignited criticism of Türkiye’s judiciary, particularly concerning its parole practices after media revealed that the attacker convicted in 2004 of murdering his two children and sentenced to life in prison.

Despite the severity of the crime, he was released on parole in 2020 by a court decision.