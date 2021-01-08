Court approves indictment in 2014 terror incidents

  • January 08 2021 09:04:21

Court approves indictment in 2014 terror incidents

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Court approves indictment in 2014 terror incidents

A Turkish penal court approved indictments for 108 defendants on Jan. 7, including former co-chairs of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) as part of a probe into deadly 2014 terror incidents across the nation.

The indictments filed by the chief prosecutor’s office in Ankara, demands life sentences aggravated 38 times for the defendants, of whom 27 are in custody. Six have been released on bail and 75 are actively sought by authorities.

Former HDP co-leaders Figen Yüksekdağ and Selahattin Demirtaş are currently imprisoned on terror-related charges and are among suspects on trial.

All suspects were charged with various crimes, including "violating the unity and integrity of the state" as well as 37 counts of murder, 31 counts of attempted murder and 24 counts of looting.

It was understood that the defendants took responsibility for the incidents in line with the aims of the terror organization and organized the events.

Noted in the indictment was that because of calls by the organization and defendants, a chaotic environment and an authority gap was attempted.

It also indicated HDP co-chairs and executives who operate within the terror organization's political structure.

"It was understood that the defendants made statements with the same content as the statements of the PKK/KCK terror organization, clearly following the instructions of the organization, both in the terror incidents of October 6-8 and in the ‘Ditch’ incidents, and acted under the guidance of the organization in line with the instructions and strategy of the organization in the similar terrorist acts," it said.

The indictment also underlined that the aim was to start a civil war by creating an environment of chaos after terror, intimidation, bombing and armed attacks, which are among the intention of terrorism across the country.

A HDP protest call led to violence in 35 provinces and 96 districts, causing the deaths of 37 citizens.

A total of 761 citizens, including 326 law enforcement officers, were wounded.

The violence triggered property damage totaling billions of Turkish liras with 197 schools burned, 268 public buildings destroyed and 1,731 houses and workplaces looted or damaged. About 1,230 vehicles were rendered unusable.

Turkey responded immediately after the start of the chaos and established public order.

The HDP is a party the government said is linked to the PKK terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union - has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Restrictions may be lifted after Feb 15, says expert

    Restrictions may be lifted after Feb 15, says expert

  2. Turkey seeks access to more doses of BioNTech vaccine

    Turkey seeks access to more doses of BioNTech vaccine

  3. Drought threat looms over Turkey as dams dry up

    Drought threat looms over Turkey as dams dry up

  4. Fear of poisonous fish worries residents in eastern province

    Fear of poisonous fish worries residents in eastern province

  5. SpaceX launches Turkey’s new Turksat 5A satellite

    SpaceX launches Turkey’s new Turksat 5A satellite
Recommended
One remanded over Dink murder case of 2007

One remanded over Dink murder case of 2007
Turkey ratifies intl agreements with seven countries

Turkey ratifies int'l agreements with seven countries
Turkey ready to normalize relations with France: Turkish FM

Turkey ready to normalize relations with France: Turkish FM
Turkey seeks access to more doses of BioNTech vaccine

Turkey seeks access to more doses of BioNTech vaccine
Most-visited Nat Geo exhibition goes virtual

Most-visited Nat Geo exhibition goes virtual
Poor irrigation main cause of water loss, data shows

Poor irrigation main cause of water loss, data shows
WORLD COVID surges dim hopes for speedy end to pandemic

COVID surges dim hopes for speedy end to pandemic

The United States reported a daily record of COVID-19 deaths and Brazil’s toll passed the bleak milestone of 200,000 on Jan. 7 as new surges of the coronavirus dimmed hopes for respite from the pandemic anytime soon.

ECONOMY Turkey produced record amount of gold in 2020: Minister

Turkey produced record amount of gold in 2020: Minister

Turkey reached a new record by producing 42 tons of gold last year, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Jan. 7. 

SPORTS Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş striker Cyle Larin netted four goals in Jan. 6's evening's Turkish Süper Lig game to lead the Black-Eagles to a 6-0 win over Çaykur Rizespor.