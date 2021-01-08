Court approves indictment in 2014 terror incidents

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

A Turkish penal court approved indictments for 108 defendants on Jan. 7, including former co-chairs of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) as part of a probe into deadly 2014 terror incidents across the nation.

The indictments filed by the chief prosecutor’s office in Ankara, demands life sentences aggravated 38 times for the defendants, of whom 27 are in custody. Six have been released on bail and 75 are actively sought by authorities.

Former HDP co-leaders Figen Yüksekdağ and Selahattin Demirtaş are currently imprisoned on terror-related charges and are among suspects on trial.

All suspects were charged with various crimes, including "violating the unity and integrity of the state" as well as 37 counts of murder, 31 counts of attempted murder and 24 counts of looting.

It was understood that the defendants took responsibility for the incidents in line with the aims of the terror organization and organized the events.

Noted in the indictment was that because of calls by the organization and defendants, a chaotic environment and an authority gap was attempted.

It also indicated HDP co-chairs and executives who operate within the terror organization's political structure.

"It was understood that the defendants made statements with the same content as the statements of the PKK/KCK terror organization, clearly following the instructions of the organization, both in the terror incidents of October 6-8 and in the ‘Ditch’ incidents, and acted under the guidance of the organization in line with the instructions and strategy of the organization in the similar terrorist acts," it said.

The indictment also underlined that the aim was to start a civil war by creating an environment of chaos after terror, intimidation, bombing and armed attacks, which are among the intention of terrorism across the country.

A HDP protest call led to violence in 35 provinces and 96 districts, causing the deaths of 37 citizens.

A total of 761 citizens, including 326 law enforcement officers, were wounded.

The violence triggered property damage totaling billions of Turkish liras with 197 schools burned, 268 public buildings destroyed and 1,731 houses and workplaces looted or damaged. About 1,230 vehicles were rendered unusable.

Turkey responded immediately after the start of the chaos and established public order.

The HDP is a party the government said is linked to the PKK terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union - has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.