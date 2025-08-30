Courage key to composer Aydıngöz’s global success

ISTANBUL
Turkish composer, arranger and conductor Esin Aydıngöz, whose credits include Netflix’s “Wednesday” and Disney concert tours, says courage and preparation are essential for making it in the global music industry.

“The most important thing is never to let your courage be broken. When opportunities come, you must be ready,” she told state-run Anadolu Agency in an interview.

Born in Istanbul, Aydıngöz began piano lessons at age four and later studied at Berklee College of Music in Boston. After graduating, she interned at Hans Zimmer’s studio in Los Angeles and went on to work on projects for Disney and Pixar, including two North American tours of the movie Coco.

Her career reached a new milestone with a Grammy nomination for her cello arrangement of The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black,” featured in Netflix’s hit series “Wednesday.”

She later returned for season two, writing the melody for Nevermore Academy’s school anthem.

“Most people know my version of “Paint It Black.” For season two, the lyrics were written on top of my melody,” she said. “It was surreal to hear Catherine Zeta-Jones sing it, because years ago at Berklee I studied “Chicago,” the musical she starred in.”

In addition to composing, Aydıngöz regularly conducts orchestras in North America, Europe and Asia.

She compares conducting to flying: “With conducting, I don’t make the sound myself, I guide it. It feels like flying.”

Her work often incorporates Turkish rhythms such as 7/8 and 9/8. In the US, she serves on the board of the Turkish American Orchestra, where she has premiered original pieces influenced by Anatolian music.

Her compositions have been performed in venues including Carnegie Hall in New York and the Auditorium Stravinski in Switzerland.

Recently, she conducted “The Lion King” live-to-picture in Istanbul as part of Disney’s global anniversary celebrations, with more concerts planned in Türkiye in 2025.

Looking ahead, she cites John Williams as her role model. “He’s 93 and still writing new works. That’s incredible,” she said. “Sometimes you have to say yes to things you’ve never done before—and then prove yourself. That’s how you grow.”

 

