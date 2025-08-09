Couples capture romance in sunset photo shoots on Istanbul’s Golden Horn

ISTANBUL
Under Istanbul’s old Galata Bridge, there’s a nondescript concrete landing that juts out into the waters of the Golden Horn.

By day, it’s easy to overlook. But as evening nears, it transforms into one of the city’s most sought-after stages for romance.

Starting in spring and continuing through summer, soon-to-be wed and newlywed couples flock to this unassuming spot in Eminönü district to immortalize their nuptials in radiant, and often highly choreographed, sunset photo shoots.

The spot is so popular, a dozen brides and grooms can often be seen posing side by side, each basking in a sliver of the sunset glow. At peak hours, a traffic jam of couples forms on the stairs leading to the waterside overlook, waiting for their turn.

“There’s no place in Istanbul we haven’t visited, we both love it,” said 22-year-old Elif Yüksel, standing next to her fiance, Semih Aydin. “That’s why we wanted to be photographed somewhere we could see every corner of Istanbul.”

The setting sun casts its light just right during what’s known as “golden hour,” a coveted time for photographers and videographers who frame their shots against the backdrop of the medieval Galata Tower and the Ottoman imperial mosque, Süleymaniye, the city’s second largest.

It’s a fitting setting for newlyweds like Hasret Yılmaz Uçucu and her husband, Halil Ibrahim Uçucu, who had tied the knot shortly before their shoot.

“I went to the hairdresser and got ready there. Then my husband came and picked me up and we went to our wedding ceremony. Afterward [our photographer] brought us here with great excitement,” said the 24-year-old bride.

For many couples, the snapshots are more than keepsakes — they symbolize moments in time when love, tradition and the centuries-old city’s enduring splendor intertwine.

“I’ve been to London, I’ve been to Barcelona. There’s no place like Istanbul,” said Semih Aydin, who was taking engagement pictures with his soon-to-be wife. "Let’s take beautiful photos, let’s make beautiful memories to show our children in the future.”

