Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

ANKARA

Turkish defense officials said on Jan. 22 that authorities have identified the individuals responsible for removing a Turkish flag at the Syrian border, an incident they characterized as an "organized provocation."

"The perpetrators of the incident have been identified by the relevant institutions of our state, and the necessary actions are being taken," Defense Ministry officials said during a weekly briefing in Ankara.

Officials described the event as "an illegal border crossing attempt by a group of terrorist organization sympathizers," referring to YPG.

The incident occurred in the southeastern city of Mardin's Nusaybin district following a rally organized by the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party). The demonstration was held to protest recent clashes between Syria's army and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

A group marched toward a former customs area after the rally, where they damaged barbed wire fences and lowered the Turkish flag. Security forces reportedly prevented more from crossing the border line during the tension.

The images of the flag being taken down sparked widespread criticism across Türkiye. While the DEM Party issued a statement disapproving of the incident, members of the ruling coalition have held the party responsible.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç earlier confirmed that judicial investigations are underway, led by chief prosecutors’ offices in Mardin and Nusaybin.

"Proceedings have been initiated against 393 people," Tunç said, adding that 105 individuals were in custody.

The minister said 14 people were specifically detained in connection with the flag-lowering incident itself. Arrest warrants have been issued for dozens of others as the investigation continues.