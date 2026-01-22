‘Yellow Letters’ to compete for Golden Bear in Berlin

Following his Oscar-nominated success with “The Teachers’ Lounge” (Öğretmenler Odası), Turkish-German director İlker Çatak will present his latest feature, “Sarı Zarflar” (Yellow Letters), at the 76th Berlinale, where it receives its world premiere from Feb. 12 to 22.

 

The German-French-Turkish co-production will compete for the Golden Bear in the festival’s main competition. Lead actors Özgü Namal and Tansu Biçer are also among the nominees for the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance.

 

Written by İlker Çatak, Ayda Meryem Çatak and Enis Köstepen, “Sarı Zarflar” focuses on the conflict between a family’s ideals and their struggle to survive.

 

The film tells the story of Derya and Aziz, an artist couple living in Ankara, who lose their jobs and home following events that unfold after the premiere of their new play, and their efforts to build a new life in Istanbul with their 13-year-old daughter Ezgi.

 

Alongside Özgü Namal and Tansu Biçer, the cast includes Leyla Smyrna Cabas, İpek Bilgin, Aydın Işık, Aziz Çapkurt, Yusuf Akgün, Uygar Tamer, Jale Arıkan, Seda Türkmen, Emre Bakar, Elit İşcan, Sultan Ulutaş Alope, Emine Meyrem and İpek Seyalıoğlu.

 

“Sarı Zarflar” will meet audiences for the first time in Berlin. Its Türkiye release date will be announced in the coming months.

