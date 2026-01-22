Anadolu Hamidiye Fort in Çanakkale undergoing restoration

ÇANAKKALE

The Anadolu Hamidiye Fort, which served as the headquarters of artillery units during the Gallipoli Campaign, is undergoing restoration work to preserve it for future generations.

Built in the early 1890s by Sultan Abdulhamid II to ensure the security of the Dardanelles, the fort was used as the headquarters of artillery units during the Gallipoli Campaign. Due to the quality of its cannons at the time, it was considered one of the strongest defensive structures of the Dardanelles and was among the main targets of the Allied naval forces on March 18, 1915.

The Anadolu Hamidiye Fort was first restored in 2018 by the Culture and Tourism Ministry. The 10 magazines that make up the fort have since been serving as the Gallipoli Wars History Museum.

As the historic structure has deteriorated over time due to geographical conditions, the Gallipoli Historical Site Directorate launched a new restoration project.

In the first phase, work carried out at magazines No. 9 and 10 included the installation of galvanized sheet metal water channels on the ceilings to ensure waterproofing, with water drainage provided by submersible pumps. Cement on the ceilings was removed, plaster repairs were carried out and the exterior walls were coated with coarse and fine plaster made of hydraulic lime.

Following excavation work in the rooms, corridors and exterior wall bases, core drilling samples were taken separately from each section. After plaster removal on the interior walls, joint opening, surface cleaning and repointing works were conducted on the brick ceilings and stone walls. A two-layer mesh repair mortar and waterproofing up to a height of 1.5 meters were then applied.

A coastal protection structure measuring 440 meters in length, 8 meters in width and an average of 2 meters in height was built, leaving a 3.5-meter gap between the old stone walls of the magazines. Water drainage pipes with a diameter of 40 centimeters were installed at certain points and rubble stone walls were built on the interior-facing surfaces.

Restoration work will continue at the remaining magazines following the completion of works at magazines No. 9 and 10 and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Gallipoli Historical Site Director İsmail Kaşdemir told state-run Anadolu Agency that the fort bears witness to the Gallipoli Campaign and has suffered damage over time due to coastal conditions and waves.

“We are repairing the deteriorated parts and bringing the connection with the sea under control to prevent further damage over time,” Kaşdemir said. “The barrier we built is a major one and will protect this historic site against waves. We aim to complete the works by the end of 2026 and reopen the Anadolu Hamidiye Fort to public use as it once was.”

Kaşdemir also noted that the Gallipoli Wars History Museum functions as a public recreation area where many events are held, adding that the project will both protect the site and pass it on to future generations.