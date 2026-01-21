Monastery revives culture and arts scene

TRABZON

The Girls’ Monastery in Trabzon’s Ortahisar district hosted various artistic events in 2025, in addition to welcoming domestic and foreign visitors.

Located in the Boztepe neighborhood at a commanding point overlooking the city, the monastery was built on two terraces and is surrounded by high protective walls.

The monastery is believed to have been founded during the reign of Alexios III and to have undergone several restorations, taking its final form in the 19th century.

Noted for its location and proximity to the city center, the Girls’ Monastery consists of a rock church containing a “holy spring” in its southern section, a chapel at the entrance and several cells. Inscriptions in the rock church feature portraits of Theodora, the wife of Alexios III, and his mother Eirene.

Restoration and renovation work carried out in cooperation with the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality was completed in September 2021, revealing the site’s historic fabric. Beyond its historical and cultural character, the monastery now hosts a wide range of activities, including performance events, art galleries and special shoots.

Also attracting the interest of photographers, the Girls’ Monastery welcomed 25,376 visitors in 2025 and hosted many events throughout the year.

Trabzon Metropolitan Mayor Ahmet Metin Genç told state-run Anadolu Agency that the Girls’ Monastery is one of the region’s key tourism destinations.

Stressing that the site has always attracted interest thanks to its historical and cultural character, Genç said the monastery is visually suited to artistic events and some international organizations, adding that efforts are underway to make it stronger and more functional.

Noting that the monastery hosted 25,376 visitors last year, Genç said it has become a center that brings culture and tourism together. He added that the aim this year is to increase visitor numbers and expand the diversity of artistic events.

Genç said exhibitions, concerts and special events planned at the monastery will continue to welcome both Trabzon residents and visitors from outside the city, emphasizing that the goal is to highlight the site not only as a historical venue but also as a meeting point for culture and the arts.

He added that expectations for tourism remain high and said he believes the Girls’ Monastery will attract many more visitors in the coming period.