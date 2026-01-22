Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye will become one of the leading nations in the new world order, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan. 22, vowing that the Turkish economy will be among those that benefits most from the ongoing global transistion.

“Türkiye will overcome this difficult period as well. Türkiye will be among the countries that benefit most from this process. In the reshaping world order, Türkiye will be one of the leading countries,” Erdoğan said at a meeting with Turkish businessmen in Ankara.

He referred to the increasing global shake-ups and geopolitical challenges that often bring about armed conflicts in the world.

“The world is slowly moving toward what we’ve been saying. The validity of our criticisms of global politics, which we’ve been making for years, is shared by many today,” Erdoğan said, referring to his “the world is bigger than five” motto, referring to the U.N. Security Council.

Turkish foreign policy is entering a new era as Türkiye will start to reap the reward from its intense sacrifices in Syria, Erdoğan said, adding those who were harshly criticizing his government’s Syria policy have now begun to commend it.

The president asked the businessmen not to listen to the pessimists about the Turkish economy as the government will not thwart all dark scenarios on economy, saying “Türkiye’s path is clear. New doors will be opened and new opportunities beyond our imagination will appear. Our advance toward the Century of Türkiye will accelerate.”

The government’s struggle against high inflation has started to give results and the Turkish economy’s growth in the third quarter of 2025 was registered as 3.7 percent, Erdoğan said, adding Türkiye is in a new journey for becoming a great and strong nation.

“In a period of increasing uncertainty in the global economy, escalating trade wars waged through tariffs, and prevailing tensions, we managed to achieve uninterrupted growth for a full 21 quarters. Türkiye became the third fastest growing economy among OECD countries,” he stated.

He said the economy will continue to outperform in 2026 and the inflation will further decrease.