Museum showcases Anatolia’s coffee culture

ADANA
Tucked in the southern province of Adana's Seyhan district, the Kahve Evi Müzesi has emerged as a quiet powerhouse for cultural preservation — welcoming almost 50,000 visitors in two years to explore the storied world of Anatolian coffee.

The museum, opened in January 2024 in the Tepebağ neighborhood — one of the city’s oldest settlements — by the Seyhan Municipality, sheds light on Anatolia’s centuries-old coffee tradition.

Formed from a collection assembled by painter and sculptor Şahin Paksoy and designer and writer Gönül Paksoy, the museum has become a point of interest for coffee enthusiasts.

On display are coffee pots, cups, hand grinders, roasting pans, scales, wooden spoons, water jars and sugar bowls used during the Ottoman and Republican periods.

Welcoming around 50,000 visitors since its opening, the Coffee House Museum can be visited free of charge every day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“As the museum becomes better known and more visible, visitor numbers continue to rise,” said Utku Arınç, head of the Seyhan Municipality’s Department of Culture, Arts and Social Affairs, speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency.

Noting that visitors examine many historical materials used in coffee consumption, Arınç said the museum features grinding and roasting pans, mortars, cooling vessels, cups and coffee pots, with more than 1,000 items in total. He added that some of the exhibits date back around 200 years.

Stating that both local and foreign tourists show strong interest in Turkish coffee, Arınç said the museum receives many visitors during major events such as the International Orange Blossom Carnival and the Taste Festival, and that visitors leave very pleased with what they see.

