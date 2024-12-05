Country’s official digital platform to streamline vehicle sales

Vehicle sale and transfer procedures in Türkiye will be completed through e-Devlet, the Turkish e-government gateway, following a regulatory update published in the Official Gazette on Dec. 4.

With this newly introduced rule, the procedures that were previously conducted through notaries and other institutions will be transferred to the digital realm.

This new regulation also applies to the procedure of renewing lost license plates.

The current system requires owners of lost plates to apply to a notary to declare it lost and then complete the necessary steps at a traffic branch office to obtain the printing paper for the plate. Afterward, they would submit the paperwork to a chamber of drivers to have a renewed plate printed.

Under the new rule, the e-Devlet platform will streamline the processes of generating license plate printing requests, creating vehicle summary registration reports and updating contact information.

