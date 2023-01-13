Country’s largest library Rami opens its doors

Country’s largest library Rami opens its doors

ISTANBUL
Country’s largest library Rami opens its doors

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has opened the country’s largest public library complex, Rami Library, revived from the 250-year-old artillery barracks in Istanbul.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry revived the library from the 250-year-old artillery barracks in Istanbul.

The Rami Barracks, which was built for the Ottoman army to serve as barracks in the eighteenth century, was converted into a library after about four years of restoration and repair work.

Rami Library, the largest library in Türkiye, was designed as a large campus with 24-hour free study and reading halls, a disabled-friendly section, group and individual study halls and children’s and adult library sections.

The library also has a 51,000-square-meter garden.

In this garden, amphitheaters, reading areas, stages, children’s playgrounds, exhibition areas, as well as a walking and cycling path are located.

The Beyazıt State Library service units and sections such as the mosque, masjid and child care rooms were also put into service within the campus.

Under the instructions of the Turkish Historical Society and the Atatürk Scientific Board, the Atatürk Research Specialized Library’s section and an area where manuscripts can be observed and repaired were also designed.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy stated that Rami library will be the library that receives the most visitors in the country.

“The library will provide 24/7 service. This campus does not consist of only the library. We brought a new lifestyle to Rami. We designed a captivating garden that has a natural appearance like Central Park and Hyde Park abroad,” Ersoy stated.

Osman Zorlu, the general coordinator of Rami Library, stated that the library is among the top three largest libraries in the world.

“In order to protect this artifact, we have started the necessary work for it to be included in the UNESCO Cultural Heritage List,” he said.

The Rami Barracks was built in the middle of the 18th century during the reign of Ottoman Sultan Mustafa III, while it was repaired with the order of Sultan Mahmut II.

The barracks, which was actively used until the 1960s, was transferred to the Istanbul Municipality in 1980. The barracks were used as a parking lot, a football and sports field, and a food warehouse.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Preserving historical and cultural heritage our responsibility: Erdoğan

Preserving historical and cultural heritage our responsibility: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Preserving historical and cultural heritage our responsibility: Erdoğan

    Preserving historical and cultural heritage our responsibility: Erdoğan

  2. Biden's Delaware home is now a player in document drama

    Biden's Delaware home is now a player in document drama

  3. Russia says it took Soledar, Ukraine denies its capture

    Russia says it took Soledar, Ukraine denies its capture

  4. Türkiye lashes out at Sweden over ‘terror propaganda’

    Türkiye lashes out at Sweden over ‘terror propaganda’

  5. SAG Awards nominate ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything’ and Sandler

    SAG Awards nominate ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything’ and Sandler
Recommended
Preserving historical and cultural heritage our responsibility: Erdoğan

Preserving historical and cultural heritage our responsibility: Erdoğan
Türkiye lashes out at Sweden over ‘terror propaganda’

Türkiye lashes out at Sweden over ‘terror propaganda’
Drought might hinder planting of some crops: Farmers

Drought might hinder planting of some crops: Farmers
High school students develop solar-powered compost machines

High school students develop solar-powered compost machines
Courier grabs attention with his piano performance

Courier grabs attention with his piano performance
Heavy rain, storms pound Antalya

Heavy rain, storms pound Antalya
Man opens pizzeria after returning from UK

Man opens pizzeria after returning from UK
WORLD Bidens Delaware home is now a player in document drama

Biden's Delaware home is now a player in document drama

It's President Joe Biden's refuge from Washington — a place that's part home office, part Sunday family dinner venue, a safe place for his treasured 1967 Corvette and a makeshift campaign studio during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ECONOMY Hanwha invests $2.5 bln in US solar panels

Hanwha invests $2.5 bln in US solar panels

A South Korea company has said that it plans to invest $2.5 billion in US solar panel manufacturing in order to take advantage of tax breaks included in President Joe Biden’s climate plan.

SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.