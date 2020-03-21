Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81: Family

  • March 21 2020 10:12:54

Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81: Family

LOS ANGELES - Agence France-Presse
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81: Family

In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo, Kenny Rogers poses with his star on the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. (AP File Photo)

Country music legend Kenny Rogers, whose career spanned six decades, has died at the age of 81, his family said late on March 20.    

"Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," they said in a statement.    

The Texas-born singer was known for a string of hits including "The Gambler," "Lucille" and "Islands in the Stream."

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus kills nine in Turkey as cases jump to 670

    Coronavirus kills nine in Turkey as cases jump to 670

  2. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

  3. Istanbul’s elderly ‘still using public transport despite warnings’

    Istanbul’s elderly ‘still using public transport despite warnings’

  4. Turkey rules out rumours about troop withdrawal from Idlib

    Turkey rules out rumours about troop withdrawal from Idlib

  5. Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19

    Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19
Recommended
Aşık Veysel: Icon of Turkish bard culture

Aşık Veysel: Icon of Turkish bard culture
Turkey’s biodiversity richness monitored closely

Turkey’s biodiversity richness monitored closely
Air quality in Turkey improves as people stay home

Air quality in Turkey improves as people stay home
Public debut without public for polar bear cubs at Dutch zoo

Public debut without public for polar bear cubs at Dutch zoo
Turkey’s southeast lures thousands of skiers

Turkey’s southeast lures thousands of skiers
Fresco travertines preserved underground

Fresco travertines preserved underground

WORLD US senators defend selling shares before coronavirus crash

US senators defend selling shares before coronavirus crash

Two Republican U.S. senators defended themselves on March 20 against heavy criticism, including calls that they resign, for selling large amounts of stock before the coronavirus-induced market meltdown and after closed-door briefings on the outbreak.
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $225.8 bln

Central government gross debt stock at $225.8 bln

The gross debt stock of Turkey's central government stood at 1.4 trillion Turkish Liras (around $225.8 billion) as of Feb. 29, official figures showed on March 20.
SPORTS Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Şevval Devrim, a young athlete with autism, is working hard, spending hours for training to be ready for the Trisome Games, which is scheduled to take place between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23 in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.