Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81: Family

LOS ANGELES - Agence France-Presse

In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo, Kenny Rogers poses with his star on the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. (AP File Photo)

Country music legend Kenny Rogers, whose career spanned six decades, has died at the age of 81, his family said late on March 20.

"Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," they said in a statement.

The Texas-born singer was known for a string of hits including "The Gambler," "Lucille" and "Islands in the Stream."